Head Reporting

REQUIREMENTS:
- 10 YEARS Finance experience post article experience
- Insurance/Banking/Financial Services
- Qualified CA(SA)
DUTIES:
- Ensure that finance is always closely integrated with, and positively supports business, providing managers at all levels with the necesarry information and advice to maximize revenue, profitability and efficiency
- Monthly business analysis and report on business unit performance, trends and balance sheet
- Lead and manage the budget, forecasting and financial performance management for the COE’s and UMA’s
- Responsible for creating a high-performance culture through efective talent management
- Automation of manual processes
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
