Head Reporting

May 11, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 10 YEARS Finance experience post article experience
  • Insurance/Banking/Financial Services
  • Qualified CA(SA)

DUTIES:

  • Ensure that finance is always closely integrated with, and positively supports business, providing managers at all levels with the necesarry information and advice to maximize revenue, profitability and efficiency
  • Monthly business analysis and report on business unit performance, trends and balance sheet
  • Lead and manage the budget, forecasting and financial performance management for the COE’s and UMA’s
  • Responsible for creating a high-performance culture through efective talent management
  • Automation of manual processes

Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

