HR Consultant at Merchants

The HR Consultant is responsible for providing overall HR support to the business areas as well as ensuring that HR policies and practices are implemented in line with best practice and Group standards.
Recruitment and Induction
- Assists management with the development of Job Profiles and Specifications
- Delivers on recruitment requirements for the business areas
- Ensures all new employees are taken through an induction
Administration and Reporting
- Completes all letters, contracts, benefits documentation in an accurate and timely manner
- Provides regular and thorough HR reporting back to the Head of HR and the Business areas as required
- Addresses all payroll issues in a timely manner
- Updates the HR systems with all relevant information
- Updates headcount and attrition reports and maintains an accurate staff list at all time
Industrial and Employee Relations
- Advises on, and implements disciplinary processes as required and in accordance with legislation and company policy
- Supports and ensures preparedness of line management in disciplinary matters
- Documents and minutes the results of all disciplinary hearings
- Brings any out-of line situation to management’s attention
Performance Management
- Advises and ensures implementation of performance management through the People Dimension System for all permanent staff on the DD payroll
- Rolls out HR initiatives as required for Group HR and Merchants
Employee Well-being
- Informs line mangers in respect of advisory services available to employees
- Co-ordinates wellness day activities
- Recognizes new trends and patterns of behavior and alters management
Desired Skills:
- Oral and Written communication
- Problem solving
- planning and organising
- Resilience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Human Resources
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus