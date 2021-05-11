HR Consultant at Merchants

The HR Consultant is responsible for providing overall HR support to the business areas as well as ensuring that HR policies and practices are implemented in line with best practice and Group standards.

Recruitment and Induction

Assists management with the development of Job Profiles and Specifications

Delivers on recruitment requirements for the business areas

Ensures all new employees are taken through an induction

Administration and Reporting

Completes all letters, contracts, benefits documentation in an accurate and timely manner

Provides regular and thorough HR reporting back to the Head of HR and the Business areas as required

Addresses all payroll issues in a timely manner

Updates the HR systems with all relevant information

Updates headcount and attrition reports and maintains an accurate staff list at all time

Industrial and Employee Relations

Advises on, and implements disciplinary processes as required and in accordance with legislation and company policy

Supports and ensures preparedness of line management in disciplinary matters

Documents and minutes the results of all disciplinary hearings

Brings any out-of line situation to management’s attention

Performance Management

Advises and ensures implementation of performance management through the People Dimension System for all permanent staff on the DD payroll

Rolls out HR initiatives as required for Group HR and Merchants

Employee Well-being

Informs line mangers in respect of advisory services available to employees

Co-ordinates wellness day activities

Recognizes new trends and patterns of behavior and alters management

Desired Skills:

Oral and Written communication

Problem solving

planning and organising

Resilience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position