Key Performance Areas: The incumbent must provide thought leadership and must establish the company’s vision for an infrastructure architecture that considers future business demand, technology trends and developments. Project management experience is advantageous. Understanding of ITIL v3 and ICT service management. The successful incumbent should manage infrastructure performance and the availability of critical components initiating corrective action where required. This jobholder must ensure a stable infrastructure and operations environment. The jobholder will be expected to prioritize, plan and schedule upgrades and maintenance in collaboration with business functions and other ICT service areas.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft server operating systems 2012-2019 Microsoft 365 Microsoft Exchange Disaster recovery experience Storage and Network experience advantageous Virtualization Active Directory DNS DHCP Enterprise Backup Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Fixed Line Telecoms

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

The Client ranked 141st in the Fortune Global 500 in 2019. Established in 2012, headquartered in Hong Kong, CTG connects the Asia Pacific region and the world by leveraging on its abundant resources in mainland China. The Client has branches and affiliates in 42 countries and regions, 200 overseas PoPs, and more than 55.4T capacities in international connectivity bandwidth and intercontinental capacity. By tapping into its network resources of 41 submarine cables (The Client was involved in the construction of more than 10 of those cables) and leveraging direct connection to more than 10 neighbouring countries and regions via terrestrial cables, CTG has forged its global layout of service network and network capacity. Targeting carriers, multinational corporations and overseas Chinese clients, CTG provides customised and cost-effective integrated communications solutions and diversified telecom services to cater to their global business needs. Its services include internet direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband, unified communications, internet data centre, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed and mobile voice and value added services, professional services, industry solutions, telecom operation consultancy and service outsourcing.

