Import Customer Care Expert

Our client, one of the leading players within the Sea logistics Sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Customer Care Expert to support customers by providing helpful information, answering questions, and responding to complaints.

Minimum Requirements

Matric Certificate (Grade 12) or relevant NQF related qualification is essential

You have a minimum of 5 Years of experience in Sea Logistics and Freight Forwarding

Complete understanding of operational legislation and processes, e.g. Intercoms, Bill of lading, Customs clearing, duties and VAT, etc

Good command of the English Language – both written & spoken

Fully computer literate and proficient in MS Office: Outlook, Knowledge of Cargo Wise will be an advantage

Must have proven ability to priorities responsibility and work under pressure

Must have excellent client relationship skills. Meticulous attention to detail.

Responsibilities

Customer Care and Satisfaction: to pro-actively advise and consult to ensure customer satisfaction.

Shipment Management: Qualification and entry of customer orders into the operational execution process

Quotation Management: Qualification of customer inquiries, provide quotations and updates, set final selling price with individual adjustments within the given price band and in line with the national leeway in decision-making (front-line empowerment)

Customer On boarding: Inclusion and transfer of customer requirements into the systems; Accompanying (initial) customer order

Customer Data Management: Maintenance and integration of customer data in the systems

Operational Customer Relationship Management: knowledge exchange with the sale; Establishment of an operative customer relationship (sales support)

Reporting (creating, refining and reviewing reports)

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

