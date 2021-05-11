Our client based in the Lisbon looking for an Inside Sales Representative to identify companies that are willing to upgrade or replace their existing security solutions, prospect them, qualify the lead, agree on a possible live demo of Solutions before assigning the opportunity to the Channel Account Manager who will link is to a distributor
Requirements
- Sales Quota
- Fix/ variable payment model (60/40 split)
- Additional performance based bonuses
- On target earnings indicators
- Strong Basic Salary
- Languages: English
- Meal subsidy on top of salary
- Health insurance
- Starting date: asap
- Must have strong proficiency of the English Language
Visit [URL Removed] for more information