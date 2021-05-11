Instrumentation Artisan at O’Brien Recruitment

We are urgently seeking an Instrumentation Artisan!

Qualifications

  • Completed an Instrumentation apprenticeship with an N4 and trade test certification, (preferably working toward an N6 or Process Instrumentation Diploma)
  • Prior experience in a Process Control Environment

Maintain a safe and healthy working environment

  • Comply with safety, health and environmental procedures and legislation
  • Maintain safety and housekeeping standards

Technical Knowledge and skills

  • Demonstrated technical knowledge of process measurement instrumentation (level, temperature, pressure, conductivity, pH, etc.) operating principles and calibration procedures
  • Technical understanding of Control Systems architecture (network architecture, servers, plcs, work stations, network switches, etc.)
  • Basic knowledge of data historian systems ( InSQL, etc.)
  • Technical knowledge of Fieldbus technology (ASI, Profibus, can bus & industrial Ethernet) would be an advantage
  • Problem-solving abilities on process control systems (PLCs, SCADA, Batch systems, Fieldbus, Instrumentation, etc.)
  • Knowledge of the Brewing, Utilities and Packaging Process

Key Attributes and Competencies

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Logical and analytical thinker, with methodical problem-solving abilities
  • Ability to understand technical issues and how they impact the business
  • Strong aptitude/affinity for Production Execution Systems technology
  • Ability to effectively integrate with other teams and team members
  • Team player
  • Develop and coach (e.g. Trainees, Instrument apprentices and process operators)
  • Support the development of and upgrade preventative maintenance procedures for process control systems
  • Self-organized

About The Employer:

