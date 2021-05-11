Instrumentation Artisan at O’Brien Recruitment

We are urgently seeking an Instrumentation Artisan!
Qualifications
- Completed an Instrumentation apprenticeship with an N4 and trade test certification, (preferably working toward an N6 or Process Instrumentation Diploma)
- Prior experience in a Process Control Environment
Maintain a safe and healthy working environment
- Comply with safety, health and environmental procedures and legislation
- Maintain safety and housekeeping standards
Technical Knowledge and skills
- Demonstrated technical knowledge of process measurement instrumentation (level, temperature, pressure, conductivity, pH, etc.) operating principles and calibration procedures
- Technical understanding of Control Systems architecture (network architecture, servers, plcs, work stations, network switches, etc.)
- Basic knowledge of data historian systems ( InSQL, etc.)
- Technical knowledge of Fieldbus technology (ASI, Profibus, can bus & industrial Ethernet) would be an advantage
- Problem-solving abilities on process control systems (PLCs, SCADA, Batch systems, Fieldbus, Instrumentation, etc.)
- Knowledge of the Brewing, Utilities and Packaging Process
Key Attributes and Competencies
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Logical and analytical thinker, with methodical problem-solving abilities
- Ability to understand technical issues and how they impact the business
- Strong aptitude/affinity for Production Execution Systems technology
- Ability to effectively integrate with other teams and team members
- Team player
- Develop and coach (e.g. Trainees, Instrument apprentices and process operators)
- Support the development of and upgrade preventative maintenance procedures for process control systems
- Self-organized
About The Employer:
