Instrumentation Artisan at O’Brien Recruitment

We are urgently seeking an Instrumentation Artisan!

Qualifications

Completed an Instrumentation apprenticeship with an N4 and trade test certification, (preferably working toward an N6 or Process Instrumentation Diploma)

Prior experience in a Process Control Environment

Maintain a safe and healthy working environment

Comply with safety, health and environmental procedures and legislation

Maintain safety and housekeeping standards

Technical Knowledge and skills

Demonstrated technical knowledge of process measurement instrumentation (level, temperature, pressure, conductivity, pH, etc.) operating principles and calibration procedures

Technical understanding of Control Systems architecture (network architecture, servers, plcs, work stations, network switches, etc.)

Basic knowledge of data historian systems ( InSQL, etc.)

Technical knowledge of Fieldbus technology (ASI, Profibus, can bus & industrial Ethernet) would be an advantage

Problem-solving abilities on process control systems (PLCs, SCADA, Batch systems, Fieldbus, Instrumentation, etc.)

Knowledge of the Brewing, Utilities and Packaging Process

Key Attributes and Competencies

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Logical and analytical thinker, with methodical problem-solving abilities

Ability to understand technical issues and how they impact the business

Strong aptitude/affinity for Production Execution Systems technology

Ability to effectively integrate with other teams and team members

Team player

Develop and coach (e.g. Trainees, Instrument apprentices and process operators)

Support the development of and upgrade preventative maintenance procedures for process control systems

Self-organized

About The Employer:

The ideal candidate must have completed a Instrumentation apprenticeship with a N4 and trade test certification and prior experience in a Process Control Environment within the Food and Beverage industry.

