Intermediate to senior manual Test Analyst at Reverside

Intermediate to Senior Manual Test Analyst Role in JHB
We are looking for Software Testing Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills:
Education:
Matric
ISTQB Foundation
Agile Certificate
A Bachelors Degree or Diploma in a related area such as Computer Science, Information Technology.
Experience:
Minimum 2 3 years experience as Test Analyst
Experience with regression, sanity and functional testing methods
Skills:
Strong analytical and problem solving skills
Attention to detail
Accurate
Ability to grasp concepts quickly
Excellent written and verbal business communication skills
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices