Intermediate to senior manual Test Analyst at Reverside

Intermediate to Senior Manual Test Analyst Role in JHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Testing Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills:

Education:

Matric

ISTQB Foundation

Agile Certificate

A Bachelors Degree or Diploma in a related area such as Computer Science, Information Technology.

Experience:

Minimum 2 3 years experience as Test Analyst

Experience with regression, sanity and functional testing methods

Skills:

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Attention to detail

Accurate

Ability to grasp concepts quickly

Excellent written and verbal business communication skills

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

