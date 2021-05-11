Internal Sales

INTERNAL SALES – MILNERTON – R10,000 – R12,000 PLUS COMMISSION

I am looking for energetic hunter type consultants to work for a well-known consumables company. Previous experience in sales and MUST live within 10km radius of the Milnerton / Montague Gardens area. Excellent English and not afraid of calling for business.

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

sales

internal sales

marketing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

