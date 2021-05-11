Internal Sales – Technical at Supplywise

May 11, 2021

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Source new sales opportunities, in- and outbound. Assist with walk-in customers.

  • To assist customers with technical enquiries and issuing of accurate quotations within tight turnaround times. This may be through email, telephonically and in person.

  • To proactively follow up on offers made and constantly liaising with customers regarding status of orders and back orders.

  • Be able to offer solutions to customers.

  • Practicing value added selling and upselling – always sell more that is asked for.

  • Respond swiftly and courteously to customer enquiries and complaints.

  • Closing the sale.

  • Achieve monthly quotas and targets.

  • Technically strong and capable of managing key accounts in the business.

  • Any other duties as requested by senior management.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Technical sales experience in a company focusing on sales and support of a technical product to an industrial customer base.

  • Experience dealing with agents, distributors and product resellers is a benefit.

  • Strong support with handling of key account customers.

  • Strong technical abilities when it comes to assisting customers with all enquiries.

Programmes:

  • Must be computer literate and have experience with working on company computerised systems.

  • Microsoft Excel and Word

  • Outlook Mail

Character Traits:

  • Must be a proactive individual.

  • Must be a team player and people’s person.

  • A good communicator verbally and in writing.

  • Must have a natural love for closing a deal or making a sale.

  • Strong ability to work accurately with numbers and information.

  • Must be able to multitask and enjoy a high-performance environment.

  • Strong technical background.

  • Deadline driven.

  • Responsible and accountable for his/her actions.

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Internal Sales
  • Technical
  • Computer Literacy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Supplywise is one of South Africa’s leading stores providing non-inventory supplies to the industrial, educational, hospitality, service, medical, mining, FMCG, building and retail sectors.
SupplyWise targets the following markets:

– industrial and manufacturing,
– motor industry,
– medical and healthcare,
– hospital,
– facilities management,
– construction,
– mining,
– education, and
– services.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position