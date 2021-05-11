Internal Sales – Technical at Supplywise

Duties & Responsibilities
-
Source new sales opportunities, in- and outbound. Assist with walk-in customers.
-
To assist customers with technical enquiries and issuing of accurate quotations within tight turnaround times. This may be through email, telephonically and in person.
-
To proactively follow up on offers made and constantly liaising with customers regarding status of orders and back orders.
-
Be able to offer solutions to customers.
-
Practicing value added selling and upselling – always sell more that is asked for.
-
Respond swiftly and courteously to customer enquiries and complaints.
-
Closing the sale.
-
Achieve monthly quotas and targets.
-
Technically strong and capable of managing key accounts in the business.
-
Any other duties as requested by senior management.
Desired Experience & Qualification
-
Technical sales experience in a company focusing on sales and support of a technical product to an industrial customer base.
-
Experience dealing with agents, distributors and product resellers is a benefit.
-
Strong support with handling of key account customers.
-
Strong technical abilities when it comes to assisting customers with all enquiries.
Programmes:
-
Must be computer literate and have experience with working on company computerised systems.
-
Microsoft Excel and Word
-
Outlook Mail
Character Traits:
-
Must be a proactive individual.
-
Must be a team player and people’s person.
-
A good communicator verbally and in writing.
-
Must have a natural love for closing a deal or making a sale.
-
Strong ability to work accurately with numbers and information.
-
Must be able to multitask and enjoy a high-performance environment.
-
Strong technical background.
-
Deadline driven.
-
Responsible and accountable for his/her actions.
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Internal Sales
- Technical
- Computer Literacy
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Supplywise is one of South Africa’s leading stores providing non-inventory supplies to the industrial, educational, hospitality, service, medical, mining, FMCG, building and retail sectors.
SupplyWise targets the following markets:
– industrial and manufacturing,
– motor industry,
– medical and healthcare,
– hospital,
– facilities management,
– construction,
– mining,
– education, and
– services.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus