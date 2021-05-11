Internal Sales – Technical at Supplywise

Duties & Responsibilities

Source new sales opportunities, in- and outbound. Assist with walk-in customers.

To assist customers with technical enquiries and issuing of accurate quotations within tight turnaround times. This may be through email, telephonically and in person.

To proactively follow up on offers made and constantly liaising with customers regarding status of orders and back orders.

Be able to offer solutions to customers.

Practicing value added selling and upselling – always sell more that is asked for.

Respond swiftly and courteously to customer enquiries and complaints.

Closing the sale.

Achieve monthly quotas and targets.

Technically strong and capable of managing key accounts in the business.