Review diagnostics and assess the functionality and efficiency of systems

Implement security measures

Monitor security certificates and company compliance of requirements

Offer technical support to company staff and troubleshoot computer problems

Install and update company software and hardware as needed

Anticipate and report the cost of replacing or updating computer items

Desired Skills:

– Working knowledge of relevant operating systems software and programming – Excellent problem-solving and critical thinking skills – Keen attention to detail

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Fixed Line Telecoms

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The Client is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telecom Corporation Limited ranked 141st in the Fortune Global 500 in 2019. Established in 2012, headquartered in Hong Kong, CTG connects the Asia Pacific region and the world by leveraging on its abundant resources in mainland China. The Client has branches and affiliates in 42 countries and regions, 200 overseas PoPs, and more than 55.4T capacities in international connectivity bandwidth and intercontinental capacity. By tapping into its network resources of 41 submarine cables (The client was involved in the construction of more than 10 of those cables) and leveraging direct connection to more than 10 neighbouring countries and regions via terrestrial cables, CTG has forged its global layout of service network and network capacity. Targeting carriers, multinational corporations and overseas Chinese clients, CTG provides customised and cost-effective integrated communications solutions and diversified telecom services to cater to their global business needs. Its services include internet direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband, unified communications, internet data centre, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed and mobile voice and value added services, professional services, industry solutions, telecom operation consultancy and service outsourcing.

