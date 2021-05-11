Requirements:
Minimum of 4 years of proven experience as an IT Helpdesk, IT Administrator, IT Engineer or similar support role.
Knowledge of Microsoft products, primarily Server & Workstation operating systems, office suites and cloud technologies.
Knowledge of networking infrastructure.
Excellent communication skills with a focus on client centricity.
Good troubleshooting skills with an excellent problem-solving can-do aptitude
Beneficial:
Driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.
Living in or around the Centurion area
IT Related diploma/degree/certifications.
The primary role involves supporting clients and IT systems on a day to day basis as part of an outsourced IT department.
Responsibilities include prioritising user requirements, assisting with projects and researching new tools/solutions.
Excellent communication skills, a team player and problem-solving abilities are essential
Understanding business and technology.
Providing support services to end-users.
Implementing efficient and reliable IT systems.
Gathering feedback from end-users and striving to improve systems and service delivery
Desired Skills:
- IT Help Desk
- Service Desk
- IT Engineer
- IT Administrator
- Remote support
- Microsoft Exchange administration
- System Administration
- Installation software
- Server hardware