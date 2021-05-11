IT Engineer

Requirements:

Minimum of 4 years of proven experience as an IT Helpdesk, IT Administrator, IT Engineer or similar support role.

Knowledge of Microsoft products, primarily Server & Workstation operating systems, office suites and cloud technologies.

Knowledge of networking infrastructure.

Excellent communication skills with a focus on client centricity.

Good troubleshooting skills with an excellent problem-solving can-do aptitude

Beneficial:

Driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.

Living in or around the Centurion area

IT Related diploma/degree/certifications.

The primary role involves supporting clients and IT systems on a day to day basis as part of an outsourced IT department.

Responsibilities include prioritising user requirements, assisting with projects and researching new tools/solutions.

Excellent communication skills, a team player and problem-solving abilities are essential

Understanding business and technology.

Providing support services to end-users.

Implementing efficient and reliable IT systems.

Gathering feedback from end-users and striving to improve systems and service delivery

Desired Skills:

IT Help Desk

Service Desk

IT Engineer

IT Administrator

Remote support

Microsoft Exchange administration

System Administration

Installation software

Server hardware

