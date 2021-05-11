IT Manager at Ntice Search

My client, an established manufacturing company, is looking for an IT Manager to establish the company’s IT technical vision and lead all aspects of the company’s technology development. As manager of information communication technology, you will play an integral role in the company’s strategic direction, development and future growth.Duties:

Provide the technical vision in an alignment with and to complement the business vision

Align the local IT direction with that of the Group

Advise all senior managers on business decisions that involve technology decisions

Engage with senior management around innovations to build the company as a leader in integrated innovation management through the use of technology

Monitor and assess new related technologies as they appear on the market

Initiate activities and policies that create useful technologies that serve users and accelerate their functions

Direct and manage the computing and information technology strategic plans

Ensure the computing and information technology infrastructure capabilities are responsive to the needs of the company’s growth and objectives

Develop operating policies and approaches for computing and information technology

Ensure the security of the information systems, databases, network communication lines and equipment

Ensure that the ERP system meets the company’s requirements and have the knowledge to develop the system further

Shaping IT operations to realise the vision and strategic direction

Project Management

Schedule and Programme work

Deal with and manage Subcontractors

Manage costs

Complete projects in time and on budget

Contract Management

Ensure all service delivery agreements are met

Ensure contract implementation and performance reporting to management

Manage IT Technician

Conduct performance reviews respectively

Develop and implement optimal organisational structure within IT

Identify training needs for staff in the department

Inform direct reports of organisational development on a regular basis

Manage IT deliverables

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent

5 years IT experience

Strong communication skills

Strategic formulation and implementation

Data analysis

IT facilities / asset management

Change management

Project management

Knowledge on hardware and software infrastructure

Knowledge in manufacturing processes

Knowledge of general industry standards

