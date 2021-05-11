IT Professional (Shop Floor Systems) at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ an IT Professional (Shop Floor Systems). This position will be based in East London.
Responsibilities:
- Provide level 2-support for shop-floor-systems, drive and coordinate issue fixing with level 3 support teams and vendors
- Document requirements to drive requests for new functionalities and changes with level 3 support teams and vendors
- Follow-up on testing and implementation with key business users
- Monitor system interfaces and correct related errors
- Monitor system error reports and logs, correct errors and train key users accordingly
- Communicate effectively with business users to ensure customer satisfaction
Requirements:
- Professional qualification in Information Technology
- 3 to 5 years of experience in industrial enterprise, ideally Automotive
- Experience in the field of production processes and shop-floor-systems (MES & sequencing)
Core competencies and skills:
- Operating systems: Windows Server 2016, Windows 10
- Hardware: HP servers and clients, Intermec scanners and printers
- Networking, cabling, Cisco hardware experience
- Databases, mainly Microsoft SQL
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.