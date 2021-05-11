IT Project Coordinator at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

IT PROJECT COORDINATOR DURBAN

CORE FUNCTIONS:

The purpose of the role is the provision of support and guidance on project management processes, procedures, tools and techniques to programme managers, project managers and their teams.

Support includes: the use of project management software (PPO), the development, production and maintenance of plans (including time, resource, cost and exception plans),

the tracking and reporting of progress and performance of one or more ICT projects (including those performed by third parties under contract),

the maintenance of programme and/or project files, and

the administration of project change control, including use of configuration management systems

QUALIFICATION:- National Certification in IT qualification or similar (level 4 or 5)

EXPERIENCE- A relevant qualification in Project Management advantageous- 1 – 2 Years experience as Project Administrator

SKILLS AND COMPENTENCIES:- Excellent communication and people management skills- Ability to conduct virtual meetings with multiple stakeholders- Excellent organizational and time management skills- Proficiency in Microsoft Office- Ability to multitask and prioritize- Self-starter with strong problem-solving skills. – Professional approach to career with a great degree of flexibility.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:- Valid drivers license- Ability to travel locally- May be required to work overtime based on business requirements

