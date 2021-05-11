IT Project Coordinator at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.
IT PROJECT COORDINATOR DURBAN
CORE FUNCTIONS:
- The purpose of the role is the provision of support and guidance on project management processes, procedures, tools and techniques to programme managers, project managers and their teams.
- Support includes: the use of project management software (PPO), the development, production and maintenance of plans (including time, resource, cost and exception plans),
- the tracking and reporting of progress and performance of one or more ICT projects (including those performed by third parties under contract),
- the maintenance of programme and/or project files, and
- the administration of project change control, including use of configuration management systems
QUALIFICATION:- National Certification in IT qualification or similar (level 4 or 5)
EXPERIENCE- A relevant qualification in Project Management advantageous- 1 – 2 Years experience as Project Administrator
SKILLS AND COMPENTENCIES:- Excellent communication and people management skills- Ability to conduct virtual meetings with multiple stakeholders- Excellent organizational and time management skills- Proficiency in Microsoft Office- Ability to multitask and prioritize- Self-starter with strong problem-solving skills. – Professional approach to career with a great degree of flexibility.
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:- Valid drivers license- Ability to travel locally- May be required to work overtime based on business requirements