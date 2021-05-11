IT Project Specialist at Headhunters

Our client, a global concern, is currently looking to employ an IT Project Specialist at their Port Elizabeth operation (Walmer).
Main purpose of the position:
- The primary purpose of this role is to play the lead role in planning, executing, monitoring, controlling, and closing projects. This position is accountable for the entire project scope, and the success or failure of the project. The IT Project Specialist is the liaison between clients, operations, and the development team.
Responsibilities:
- Supporting the integration of the company SmartHub for clients globally
- Serving as a liaison between clients, operations, support and development team
- Managing company Turnkey Integration Solutions to ensure that integrations are timely and accurate
- Training users and clients on various systems within the Organization
- Designing and implementing IT solutions that support Organizational goals
- Assisting with needs related to the company WMS and SharePoint Intranet platforms
- Providing support on other strategic IT projects and other duties that may arise
- Managing multiple projects simultaneously
- Modifying working hours to take client calls based on the projects region
Requirements:
- IT experience in the logistics and/or warehousing industry
- Experience in an IT project management environment
- Experience in an online retail environment would be advantageous
- Bachelors degree in Information Technology or equivalent
- Project Management qualification advantageous
