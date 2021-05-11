Java Developer

May 11, 2021

Position: Java Developer
Location: Constantia Kloof
Salary: R 45 000 – R 55 000 TCTC per a month

Purpose of the job:

Perform all new development, changes, and bug fixes on interrelated Java application systems.

Key Tasks:

  • Understand and use version control for source code
  • Ensure that backup of source code goes as often as changes are made to the code
  • Check integrity of source code on a regular basis
  • Study specifications for changes/incidents to meet user needs
  • Make changes to HIT application systems, source code where relevant to incident/need
  • Unit testing of own development
  • Generate a testing version of either Flex or Java systems for testing purposes before live rollout
  • Set up version documents and testing documents for sign off
  • Rollout and setup of Flex and Java systems

Job requirements:

Education (formal):

  • Grade 12
    2.5+ years experience in Development (Java)
  • Drivers
  • Java development 2-3 years.
  • GIT Version Control (understanding and using) – 1.5 years or 2.5 years

Desired Skills:

  • Logical
  • Problem Solver
  • Java
  • Java Development
  • GIT Version Control
  • Flex

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

