Position: Java Developer
Location: Constantia Kloof
Salary: R 45 000 – R 55 000 TCTC per a month
Purpose of the job:
Perform all new development, changes, and bug fixes on interrelated Java application systems.
Key Tasks:
- Understand and use version control for source code
- Ensure that backup of source code goes as often as changes are made to the code
- Check integrity of source code on a regular basis
- Study specifications for changes/incidents to meet user needs
- Make changes to HIT application systems, source code where relevant to incident/need
- Unit testing of own development
- Generate a testing version of either Flex or Java systems for testing purposes before live rollout
- Set up version documents and testing documents for sign off
- Rollout and setup of Flex and Java systems
Job requirements:
Education (formal):
- Grade 12
2.5+ years experience in Development (Java)
- Drivers
- Java development 2-3 years.
- GIT Version Control (understanding and using) – 1.5 years or 2.5 years
Desired Skills:
- Logical
- Problem Solver
- Java
- Java Development
- GIT Version Control
- Flex
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric