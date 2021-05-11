Java Developer

Position: Java Developer

Location: Constantia Kloof

Salary: R 45 000 – R 55 000 TCTC per a month

Purpose of the job:

Perform all new development, changes, and bug fixes on interrelated Java application systems.

Key Tasks:

Understand and use version control for source code

Ensure that backup of source code goes as often as changes are made to the code

Check integrity of source code on a regular basis

Study specifications for changes/incidents to meet user needs

Make changes to HIT application systems, source code where relevant to incident/need

Unit testing of own development

Generate a testing version of either Flex or Java systems for testing purposes before live rollout

Set up version documents and testing documents for sign off

Rollout and setup of Flex and Java systems

Job requirements:

Education (formal):

Grade 12

2.5+ years experience in Development (Java)

2.5+ years experience in Development (Java) Drivers

Java development 2-3 years.

GIT Version Control (understanding and using) – 1.5 years or 2.5 years

Desired Skills:

Logical

Problem Solver

Java

Java Development

GIT Version Control

Flex

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position