Junior and Senior Sales Manager

AFRIKAANS WORDING:

‘n Voorlopende Internasionale onderneming werf bestuurders en verkoops leerling bestuurders.

Daar word van die kandidaat verwag om ‘n formele verkoops- en bestuurs opleidingsprogram vir 12 maande te ondergaan, om kennis en ervaring in bestuur en verkope op te doen om hom/haar voor te berei vir ‘n bestuursposisie in een van ons groep ondernemings.

Hulle implementeer ‘n markgedrewe gedifferensieerde diens wat volhoubare mededingendheid binne duidelik gedentifiseerde kanale opbou en volhoubare groei in handelsmerk aandele, verkoopsvolume, mark aandeel, mededingende voordeel en korporatiewe reputasie lewer.

Waarom moet jy by ons aansluit?

-Die opleiding wat ons aanbied, is die beste in die bedryf.

-Ons bel meer as R25 000 aan opleiding en ontwikkeling vanaf die eerste dag om seker te maak dat jy alles het wat jy benodig om jou verkoops- en bestuursloopbaan suksesvol te maak.

Ons noem dit P.M.A – Positive Mental Attitude, is ons 12 maande- persoonlike aangepaste opleidingsprogram vir diegene wat die beste in bestuur en verkope wil word, en ‘n geleentheid om hulself op werk na ‘n nasionale bestuurder.

Jy word vanaf die eerste dag volledig toegerus met ‘n kombinasie van verskillende opleidings metodes wat spesiaal volgens jou behoeftes aangepas word.

Met hierdie program kan jy die vaardighede aanleer wat jy nodig het om die beste verkoops bestuurder te wees, tot ‘n nasionale bestuurder, terwyl jy konstant bonusse en uitstekende aansporings kan verdien.

Wat is daar in vir jou?

R25 000 wat ons in jou opleiding bel,

CCL Global bied ‘n mededingende basies

En dit is net die begin,

Ons bied ook ‘n onbeperkte winsdeling / kommissie-struktuur aan wat jou sal betaal vir presies wat jy in die rol gesit het.

Die eeue oue gesegde van “wat jy insit, sal jy weer uit kry” – dit is tipies tussen R192K – R360K + in jou eerste jaar en dan enige iets bo R360K + per jaar vir die res van jou loopbaan.

Dit is nie al nie, addisionele voordele soos ons finansile bydrae tot ‘n mediese fonds, aansporings en die belangrikste, definitiewe geleenthede om te groei.

Vereistes:

Uithouvermo, motivering en vasberadenheid is baie belangrik om resultate te bereik

Positiewe houding

Baie gedrewe -ambisieus

Go-getter

Selfgedrewe

‘n Natuurlike passie vir mense en ‘n mededingende kant

Moet jou eie voertuig h.

Engels / Afrikaans

Jy kan jou merk hier maak.

Geleenthede soos hierdie kom nie so gereeld voor nie, dus maak seker dat jy nou aansoek doen !!

ENGLISH WORDING:

A leading international company is recruiting for management and sales trainee managers.

The incumbent will undergo a 12 months formal sales and management training program to gain knowledge and experience in management and sales in order to prepare for a management position within one of our group of companies.

They implement a market driven differentiated service that builds sustainable competitiveness within clearly identified channels and delivers sustainable growth in brand equity, sales volume, market share, competitive advantage, and corporate reputation.

Why should you join us?

The training we provide is the BEST in the industry.

We invest R25 000 worth of training and development into you from day one, to make sure that you have everything that you need to make your management and sales career a success.

We call it P.M.A – Positive Mental Attitude, is our 12-month tailored training program for those wanting to become the very best in management and sales and an opportunity to work yourself up to National Manager.

You will be fully covered from day one with a mixture of different training methods tailored to your needs.

The program allows you to learn the skills you need to be the very best sales executive right up to National Manager you can be whilst allowing you to consistently earn bonuses and excellent incentives.

What is in it for you?

As well as investing more than R25 000 into your training CCL Global pays a competitive basic and that is just the beginning.

We also offer an uncapped profit share/commission structure that will see you being paid for exactly what you put into the role.

The age-old adage of “what you put in you certainly get back out” – typically being between R192k – R360k + in your first year and then anything above R360k + per year for the remainder of your career.

That’s not all, as well as this you will get appointed, bursting with additional benefits such as our financial contribution towards a medical aid, incentives and most importantly definite growth opportunities.

Requirements:

Honestly, a great deal of resilience, motivation and determination to achieve results is required to be successful

High driver

Ambitious

Results orientated

Go-getter

Self-starter

Positive can-do attitude and a strong work ethic

A natural passion for people and a competitive streak

Must have your own car

English/Afrikaans

Opportunities like this don’t come around that often, so make sure you apply now!

You can make your mark here.

Desired Skills:

hardworking

Management

Loyalty

trustworthy

target driven

Leadership/Management Skills

Time Management

