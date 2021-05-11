Junior Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Join an innovative & fast-paced FinTech company seeking an ambitious Junior Software Developer to join its team based in Stellenbosch. Joining a cross-function team, you will help build great software products while delivering exceptional user experience and work to build internal value through IoT and research and development. You will require a university Degree, preferably in Computer Science and a Post-grad qualification will prove beneficial. You must also be Java and HTML proficient with exposure to jQuery or JavaScript. If you are passionate about pushing technical boundaries and finding cutting-edge solutions, then APPLY NOW!DUTIES:

Develop and maintain mobile and web applications.

Participate in the design and development process.

Ensure that products meet a high standard of quality.

Input into Project planning.

Collaborate in cross-functional teams with Project Managers, Designers and Testers.

Participate in code reviews and assist other Developers where necessary.

Remain up to date on new development in technology.

Produce documentation if necessary.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Relevant university Degree, preferably Computer Science. Post-graduate a plus. Good academic performance, exceptional in Software Development/Programming courses.

Experience/Skills

Competency with Java.

Knowledge of HTML.

jQuery or JavaScript exposure.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to work well in a team as well as individually.

Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box.

Ability to effectively manage complex projects and priorities.

Excited about learning.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Able to explain your approach and the process you follow.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

