Junior Transport Administrator / Planner Centurion – Ref: 20729

Duties
Planning deliveries according to the routes
Analyse orders on origin and destination locations
Consolidate orders into loads, determine the best way to move those loads-delivery and cost
Produce daily or multi period transport route plans-for tactical planning
Manage customer data base – by building the best routes for our dedicated fleet
Accommodate various elements -delivery windows, delivery appointments, load-unload time, drops per vehicle, etc
Increase customer service levels
Assign orders and customers to routes
Re-arrange route sequence
Establish balanced zones and territories
Move customers and orders between routes
Master routes to be maintained , individually optimised
Keep up to date databases of customers, products and routes using live links to back end database
Reduce operating cost through improving fleet utilisation, reduce waiting time, reduce distance travelled, minimise vehicles used
Maximise routing solutions: balance service levels and delivery cost
Preparing daily customer delay reports
Daily breakdown reports (truck availability)
On time delivery reports/Loads to go daily reporting
Requirements
National senior certificate
Diploma/degree Transport / Logistics Management
1 Year route planning experience.
Display ability to work with large volumes of detail oriented tasks
Advanced Microsoft Office Packages
Desired Skills:
- transport planner
- route planner
- SAP
- Transport planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years