Junior Transport Administrator / Planner Centurion – Ref: 20729

Guarantee your career growth. Profit from joining this well-established manufacturing company!

Duties

Planning deliveries according to the routes

Analyse orders on origin and destination locations

Consolidate orders into loads, determine the best way to move those loads-delivery and cost

Produce daily or multi period transport route plans-for tactical planning

Manage customer data base – by building the best routes for our dedicated fleet

Accommodate various elements -delivery windows, delivery appointments, load-unload time, drops per vehicle, etc

Increase customer service levels

Assign orders and customers to routes

Re-arrange route sequence

Establish balanced zones and territories

Move customers and orders between routes

Master routes to be maintained , individually optimised

Keep up to date databases of customers, products and routes using live links to back end database

Reduce operating cost through improving fleet utilisation, reduce waiting time, reduce distance travelled, minimise vehicles used

Maximise routing solutions: balance service levels and delivery cost

Preparing daily customer delay reports

Daily breakdown reports (truck availability)

On time delivery reports/Loads to go daily reporting

Requirements

National senior certificate

Diploma/degree Transport / Logistics Management

1 Year route planning experience.

Display ability to work with large volumes of detail oriented tasks

Advanced Microsoft Office Packages

Desired Skills:

transport planner

route planner

SAP

Transport planning

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

