Lab Technician

POSITION: LAB/QC Technician

LOCATION: Bronkhorstspruit

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

The Lab/QC Technician assure compliance with quality standards. Assurance is accomplished by monitoring aggregate, stone and sand production, stockpiling, and load-out. Materials are tested for compliance both on the production side and the shipment side. It is the Technicians’ duty to record and distribute results to those who need them.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 with maths (preferred), diploma qualification will be advantageous

At least 2-3 years experience working in a similar position

A valid driver license will be required to travel out of town

Basic to intermediate computer skills

Experience with materials testing is preferred

Asphalt Academy Material Testers Course (Modules 1, 2 and 3) will be highly advantageous

Must be able to lift samples of 20kg.

Must be able to work shifts:12 hours shifts per day, 5 days night, 2 days off, 6 days night, 2 days off

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Aggregate materials sampling and testing to determine material quality in relation to specifications on a crushing and screening operation.

The Lab/QC Technician must inspect production materials, prepare samples, and conduct routine and special laboratory testing to ensure compliance with SANAS and COLTO standards and specifications on materials. This position will troubleshoot, maintain accurate and timely records, inspect, test, and perform Quality Control functions at the aggregate and sand production facilities as well as the sand wash plant.

It will be expected from the Lab/QC technician to draft, amend and implement quality control procedures and policies.

Good math, record keeping, and problem-solving abilities is a must.

Ability to use computer spreadsheets, maintain lab, and lab equipment.

Must be capable of functioning in a fast-paced and demanding working environment.

Must have excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Proven leadership qualities.

Must possess the ability to prioritize and handle multiple projects utilizing organizational skills and communication skills.

Strong sense of responsibility regarding timely and accurate completion of work, and a strong commitment to corporate goals.

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #LAB as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Physical testing

Asphalt Academy Material Testers Course

Sample Preparation

Record production

Material testing

Good Laboratory Practice

Quality control procedures

Record Keeping

Compliance with SANAS & COLTO

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position