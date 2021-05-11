Leasing Manager

DUTIES:
Leasing Management
- Develop leasing strategies and policies.
- Be responsible for and manage the performance of the Leasing Division of the Region.
- Develop and manage leasing, policies, processes and systems.
- Canvass for new tenants and renew existing tenant leases.
- Manage the handover process by working closely with the Portfolio Manager, to ensure smooth handover of tenant, after the conclusion of a lease agreement.
- Maintain a tracking database of all leasing matters.
- Maintain broker interactions.
- Monitor lease expiration and proactively manage renewals within the portfolio.
- Responsible for background checks on potential tenants.
- Undertake site visits, and meeting of tenants.
- Compile quotations.
- Manage the list of vacancies and reporting.
- Handle applications for space.
- Manage and oversee tender submissions and tender department for the Region.
Customer Relationship Management
- Build and maintain good relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Represent the Company, in lease negotiations, with tenants.
Marketing
- Engage in marketing campaigns.
- Manage the marketing as relates to leasing reports and presentations for the Region.
- Analyse leasing reports and foresees occupancy trends nationally.
- Track advertising, promotions, and publications.
- Identify problem vacancies and generate strategies.
- Monitor changing marketing trends.
Risk Management
- Ensure compliance with relevant Acts applicable to the role.
- Control, manage and govern the processes and systems, within the area of accountability, to ensure compliance and minimise the business risk.
Self-Development
- Identify training/development needs and pro-actively select effective solutions to address development gaps.
- Ensure that a personal development plan is developed and implemented.