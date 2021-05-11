Leasing Manager

May 11, 2021

DUTIES:
Leasing Management

  • Develop leasing strategies and policies.
  • Be responsible for and manage the performance of the Leasing Division of the Region.
  • Develop and manage leasing, policies, processes and systems.
  • Canvass for new tenants and renew existing tenant leases.
  • Manage the handover process by working closely with the Portfolio Manager, to ensure smooth handover of tenant, after the conclusion of a lease agreement.
  • Maintain a tracking database of all leasing matters.
  • Maintain broker interactions.
  • Monitor lease expiration and proactively manage renewals within the portfolio.
  • Responsible for background checks on potential tenants.
  • Undertake site visits, and meeting of tenants.
  • Compile quotations.
  • Manage the list of vacancies and reporting.
  • Handle applications for space.
  • Manage and oversee tender submissions and tender department for the Region.

Customer Relationship Management

  • Build and maintain good relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Represent the Company, in lease negotiations, with tenants.

Marketing

  • Engage in marketing campaigns.
  • Manage the marketing as relates to leasing reports and presentations for the Region.
  • Analyse leasing reports and foresees occupancy trends nationally.
  • Track advertising, promotions, and publications.
  • Identify problem vacancies and generate strategies.
  • Monitor changing marketing trends.

Risk Management

  • Ensure compliance with relevant Acts applicable to the role.
  • Control, manage and govern the processes and systems, within the area of accountability, to ensure compliance and minimise the business risk.

Self-Development

  • Identify training/development needs and pro-actively select effective solutions to address development gaps.
  • Ensure that a personal development plan is developed and implemented.

