The Lodge Anchor supports and assists the Lodge Manager and Camp Manager and to fill HOD

positions on a rotational basis during leave cycles. The Lodge Anchor should be readily

available to deal with all guests queries and complaints whilst on duty.

Salary: R10 000 – R13 000 pm.

Live in position with meals

UIF

Provident Fund

R1500 medical Aid- Discovery Health contribution

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal

KEY FOCUS AREAS

Ensure front desk complete administration accurately and according to standard operating

procedures (FOH)

Fill in for the Lodge Manager, Camp Manager and Kids Crew Member

Ensure lodge Guest Experience levels are met and maintained.

To be readily available to deal with all guests queries and complaints.

Manage and control inventory stock and therefore compile Lodge monthly report.

Ensure adherence and understanding to Fire, Hygiene and Health and Safety (OHS)

REQUIREMENTS – QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

Grade 12 and a Diploma in Hospitality Management.

Valid code 10 driver’s license.

Sound experience in Hospitality positions-minimum 3 years

Sound Knowledge of MS Office Suite (Administration and Financial Competence)

Knowledge and experience of overall hospitality operations mainly in Housekeeping and Food

and Beverages (HK & FB).

Experience in overseeing maintenance issues.

Desired Skills:

Lodge Anchor

Hospitality

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

