Lodge Anchor

May 11, 2021

The Lodge Anchor supports and assists the Lodge Manager and Camp Manager and to fill HOD
positions on a rotational basis during leave cycles. The Lodge Anchor should be readily
available to deal with all guests queries and complaints whilst on duty.

Salary: R10 000 – R13 000 pm.

  • Live in position with meals
  • UIF
  • Provident Fund
  • R1500 medical Aid- Discovery Health contribution

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal

KEY FOCUS AREAS

  • Ensure front desk complete administration accurately and according to standard operating
    procedures (FOH)
  • Fill in for the Lodge Manager, Camp Manager and Kids Crew Member
  • Ensure lodge Guest Experience levels are met and maintained.
  • To be readily available to deal with all guests queries and complaints.
  • Manage and control inventory stock and therefore compile Lodge monthly report.
  • Ensure adherence and understanding to Fire, Hygiene and Health and Safety (OHS)
  • REQUIREMENTS – QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS
  • Grade 12 and a Diploma in Hospitality Management.
  • Valid code 10 driver’s license.
  • Sound experience in Hospitality positions-minimum 3 years
  • Sound Knowledge of MS Office Suite (Administration and Financial Competence)
  • Knowledge and experience of overall hospitality operations mainly in Housekeeping and Food
    and Beverages (HK & FB).
  • Experience in overseeing maintenance issues.

Desired Skills:

  • Lodge Anchor
  • Hospitality

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

