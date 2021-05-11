The Lodge Anchor supports and assists the Lodge Manager and Camp Manager and to fill HOD
positions on a rotational basis during leave cycles. The Lodge Anchor should be readily
available to deal with all guests queries and complaints whilst on duty.
Salary: R10 000 – R13 000 pm.
- Live in position with meals
- UIF
- Provident Fund
- R1500 medical Aid- Discovery Health contribution
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal
KEY FOCUS AREAS
- Ensure front desk complete administration accurately and according to standard operating
procedures (FOH)
- Fill in for the Lodge Manager, Camp Manager and Kids Crew Member
- Ensure lodge Guest Experience levels are met and maintained.
- To be readily available to deal with all guests queries and complaints.
- Manage and control inventory stock and therefore compile Lodge monthly report.
- Ensure adherence and understanding to Fire, Hygiene and Health and Safety (OHS)
- REQUIREMENTS – QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS
- Grade 12 and a Diploma in Hospitality Management.
- Valid code 10 driver’s license.
- Sound experience in Hospitality positions-minimum 3 years
- Sound Knowledge of MS Office Suite (Administration and Financial Competence)
- Knowledge and experience of overall hospitality operations mainly in Housekeeping and Food
and Beverages (HK & FB).
- Experience in overseeing maintenance issues.
Desired Skills:
- Lodge Anchor
- Hospitality
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate