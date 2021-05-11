Manager: Litigation (12-month CONTRACT position) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

JOB PURPOSE
- The main purpose of the job is to manage the organisation litigation portfolio, while providing legal
- advice and support to the organisation.
- The ancillary purpose of the job is to provide support to the Director: Legal in the execution
- of the mandate of the legal department or that of the organisation.
REQUIREMENTS
- LLB Degree
- Admitted Legal Practitioner (Attorney or Advocate)
- A minimum of 5 (five) years litigation experience
- Knowledge and understanding of litigation processes
- Knowledge and understanding of regulatory, administrative, procurement, contractual
- and commercial law
- Excellent legal drafting skills
- Knowledge and understanding of the organisation and its mandate, as well as the enabling
- legislation
- Proficiency in MS Office
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Institute legal proceedings on behalf of the organisation
- Defend legal proceedings instituted against the organisation, inclusive of review applications
- Ensure compliance with court timelines
- Brief Attorneys and manage their performance in respect of briefs issued
- Receive and review legal processes and provide advice to the organisation, inclusive of the
- assessment of prospects of success
- Collation and preparation of records and/or documents relevant to the institution of or
- defending any litigation
- Assist in the development and implementation of litigation strategies
- Assist in the preparation, service and filing of relevant court processes
- Participate in settlement engagements
- General Case Management
- Secure witnesses and engage with them in preparation for trial or hearing
- Institute contempt proceeding, where there has been non compliance with Disciplinary
Committee processes and/or the exercise of organisation powers
- Assist in preparation and filing of applications for search and seizure warrants
- Debt collection
- Management of holding out processes
- Provide support to HR of Employee Disciplinary Processes
- Conducting legal research on various legal issues.
- Engagements with internal and external stakeholders on relevant matters
- Provision of legal advice or opinions to the organisation.
- Provision of ad hoc contractual support to the organisation.
- Drafting and submission of reports.
- Management of legal fees
- Provision of any other lawful support to the Director: Legal
SKILLS & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Deadline driven with high level of accuracy and meticulous attention to detail
- Unquestionable ethics, integrity and commitment
- Excellent presentation skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication in English
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Analytical skills