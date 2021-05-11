Marketing Product Manager – Medical Systems at The Focus Group

CLIENT
A large international German Based medical capital equipment and devices company seeks a strong Marketing and Product manager to market and brand their connected technologies Medical Systems product range
PURPOSE
The Marketing Manager for Monitoring and IT Medical Systems
is responsible for the local rollout of the assigned Medical Systems strategy and the professional in depth application support of the Sales & Service.
special focus and overall responsibility for the move towards Connected Technologies
ensure the local input in the global Medical Systems Strategy Monitoring and IT.
is responsible for Net Sales and Global Gross Profit (GGP) of the assigned Medical Systems in South Africa.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Position Requirements
Education
Diploma or Degree in Marketing or similar degree or experience
Related Experience
Minimum of 3 years work experience in Product Management in a similar environment
Preferably medical experience or background , either clinical or technical
Skills, Special Competencies, or Certifications
Relevant Product and market knowledge
Strong Analytical thinking
Strong in designing profitable business plans for related application
Computer skills
Deadline driven
High Attention to detail
Excellent communication skills especially in Business English
Excellent presentation skills
Overall medical / hospital IT understanding
Overall project management understanding
