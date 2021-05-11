Marketing Product Manager – Medical Systems at The Focus Group

A large international German Based medical capital equipment and devices company seeks a strong Marketing and Product manager to market and brand their connected technologies Medical Systems product range

The Marketing Manager for Monitoring and IT Medical Systems

is responsible for the local rollout of the assigned Medical Systems strategy and the professional in depth application support of the Sales & Service.

special focus and overall responsibility for the move towards Connected Technologies

ensure the local input in the global Medical Systems Strategy Monitoring and IT.

is responsible for Net Sales and Global Gross Profit (GGP) of the assigned Medical Systems in South Africa.

Diploma or Degree in Marketing or similar degree or experience

Minimum of 3 years work experience in Product Management in a similar environment

Preferably medical experience or background , either clinical or technical

Relevant Product and market knowledge

Strong Analytical thinking

Strong in designing profitable business plans for related application

Computer skills

Deadline driven

High Attention to detail

Excellent communication skills especially in Business English

Excellent presentation skills

Overall medical / hospital IT understanding

Overall project management understanding

