Metrologist at PG Group

Widney Transport Components is a supplier of specialist commercial vehicle glass and sliding window solutions. The company supplies solutions to the bus and train industry and is the only local accredited sliding window supplier for Toyota, Daimler Chrysler, General Motors, Nissan and Ford.

Main job purpose:

To verify, calibrate and maintain all measurement equipment, jigs and fixtures used in the plant and perform measurements (3D Arm, Height Gauge, Vernier and other measuring equipment) to ensure compliance with IATF16949 standards and customer specific requirements so that the products being produced are to specification and company standards.

Main Objective:

To control and maintain all the equipment in the laboratory to ensure that they are in good working order and available at all times to conduct accurate measurements.

To calibrate and verify all measuring equipment by using internal methods and external accredited service providers, according to schedule to ensure IATF16949 standards and customer specific requirements are met and that the equipment is working correctly at all times.

To conduct MSA studies on all master gauges and other measuring equipment that is stipulated in the control plan in accordance to IATF16949 standards and customer specific requirements.

To conduct the 3D Measurements for internal and external customer requirements according to engineering drawings and CAD to verify that the dimensions are within the specifications for production approval.

To ensure all the equipment is on the gauge control programme with frequencies in order to flag when calibration and verification needs to be performed on the equipment.

To implement equipment audits to ensure that the equipment is functioning and providing accurate measurements and to assist with product audits according to customer and company requirements

To compile and analyse reports in order to verify if products are within specification and to highlight any risks.

To measure any changes to CNC programming, tooling and process changes within the company and communicate concerns to be business.

To ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

SANAS Metrology Laboratory Qualification or equivalent.

Diploma in mechanical engineering.

Knowledge:

ISO14001 (SPC, PPAP, MSA, FMEA).

Process capability.

Internal Quality Standards.

Gauge R&R.

Knowledge of quality control , process control and quality assurance.

Core Tools (MSA SPC, PPAP, Control Plan, FMEA).

IATF16949.

Working knowledge of 3D measuring devices and software.

Knowledge of CAD.

Working knowledge of measuring equipment (vernier, ruler, micrometer, gauge blocks etc.)

Skills:

Computer Skills (MS Office).

Communication Skills (written and verbal).

Able to read technical drawings.

Problem Solving.

Time management.

Able to build effective relationships with internal & external suppliers.

Deadline orientated.

Meticulous and detail orientated (conscientious).

Self managed & independent.

Ability to work under pressure.

Accurate & detailed reporting.

Analytical Skills (Mathematical Aptitude).

Experience:

2 years in Metrology.

2 years experience in operating measuring machines.

Gauge calibration & measurement system analysis.

2 years experience in a manufacturing environment.

Desired Skills:

Metrology

Measuring Machines

Gauge calibration

Measurement system analysis

SANAS Metrology Laboratory Qualification

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

