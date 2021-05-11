Mobile Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing Retail Analytics Tech Company in Joburg urgently seeks a critical-thinking & solutions-driven Mobile Developer whose core focus with be developing Android applications and ensuring their integration with back-end services. You will require Matric/Grade 12, a BSc. Computer Science Degree or equivalent will prove beneficial, strong Android SDK being able to deal with different screen sizes, Android UI design principles, patterns & standard methodologies, RESTful APIs, experience with offline storage, threading & performance tuning, able to design apps around natural user interfaces such as touch, familiar with gyroscopes and accelerometers & tech tools including Git, Retrofit, OKHTTP, Retrolambda, GSON, SQLCipher, Logback, Robolectric, Espresso, Junit & [URL Removed] Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code. Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code. Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application. Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs. Help maintain code quality, organisation, and [URL Removed] 12,

BSc Comp Sci or equivalent is advantageous.

Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes.

Familiar with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services.

Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and standard methodologies.

Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.

Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as touch.

Familiar with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and accelerometers.

Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Cloud message APIs and push notifications.

A knack for benchmarking and optimization.

Understanding of Googles Android design principles and interface guidelines.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

Continuous Integration.

Familiar with the following technologies – Retrofit

OKHTTP

Retrolambda

GSON

SQLCipher

Logback

Robolectric

Espresso

JUnit

Gradle

ATTRIBUTES:

Verbal Communication.

Problem solving.

Adaptability.

