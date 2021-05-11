New Business Account Executive – Commercial Insurance

Commercial Insurance Broker with minimum 8 years’ relevant short term insurance experience, focussing on new business development and with industry qualifications (FAIS & RE5) required to start asap. Position based in Cape Town.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric essential
- RE5 essential
- Relevant FAIS accreditation required
- Minimum 8 years’ experience as a Commercial Short Term Insurance Broker
- Strong business development experience required
- Own reliable transport required
Responsibilities:
- Secure new commercial business and ensure targets are met
- Financial advice and service to all commercial clients
- Secure new business
- Current portfolio analysis and current cover
- Obtain updated valuations on all assets
- Presentations
- Provide support and advice on claims
- Insure liaison
- Underwriting process for new business, endorsements, cancellations
- Liaise with underwriting department
- Action age analysis
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- insurance sales
- commercial insurance broker
- broker
- commercial broker
- commercial account executive
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years