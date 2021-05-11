New Business Account Executive – Commercial Insurance

Commercial Insurance Broker with minimum 8 years’ relevant short term insurance experience, focussing on new business development and with industry qualifications (FAIS & RE5) required to start asap. Position based in Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

Matric essential

RE5 essential

Relevant FAIS accreditation required

Minimum 8 years’ experience as a Commercial Short Term Insurance Broker

Strong business development experience required

Own reliable transport required

Responsibilities:

Secure new commercial business and ensure targets are met

Financial advice and service to all commercial clients

Secure new business

Current portfolio analysis and current cover

Obtain updated valuations on all assets

Presentations

Provide support and advice on claims

Insure liaison

Underwriting process for new business, endorsements, cancellations

Liaise with underwriting department

Action age analysis

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

insurance sales

commercial insurance broker

broker

commercial broker

commercial account executive

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

