New Business Account Executive – Commercial Insurance

May 11, 2021

Commercial Insurance Broker with minimum 8 years’ relevant short term insurance experience, focussing on new business development and with industry qualifications (FAIS & RE5) required to start asap. Position based in Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric essential
  • RE5 essential
  • Relevant FAIS accreditation required
  • Minimum 8 years’ experience as a Commercial Short Term Insurance Broker
  • Strong business development experience required
  • Own reliable transport required

Responsibilities:

  • Secure new commercial business and ensure targets are met
  • Financial advice and service to all commercial clients
  • Secure new business
  • Current portfolio analysis and current cover
  • Obtain updated valuations on all assets
  • Presentations
  • Provide support and advice on claims
  • Insure liaison
  • Underwriting process for new business, endorsements, cancellations
  • Liaise with underwriting department
  • Action age analysis

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • insurance sales
  • commercial insurance broker
  • broker
  • commercial broker
  • commercial account executive

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

