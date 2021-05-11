New Product Developer / Quality Auditor at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading food processing company, based in Atlantis, seeks to employ a qualified and experienced candidate for their new product development and quality division.

Please note that preference will be given to those who have worked in perishable foods such as meats, seafoods and deli products and be willing to travel to Atlantis.

You will have completed a Food Technology Diploma, coupled with a certification in HACCP, PRP and Quality auditing, as well as having a minimum of 3 years experience in conducting Internal audits, improving the QMS system and ensuring that any new products introduced follow the formal NPD process.

In addition, you will have experience in drawing up products specifications, prepare written reports for all product development activities and analyze the performance associated thereto, as well as ensuring kitchen trials are conducted and recorded accurately

We are seeking a vibrant, “out of the box” thinker and a strongly systems orientated team player to ensure quality and NPD successes.

You will have a clear criminal and credit history, as well as being able to provide contactable references to motivate your application.

