Operations Controller

If you’re tired of being underwhelmed by your job, this is your chance to shake things up!

Is this you?

You are a leader, someone who enjoys working with others and you thrive in a fast-paced environment. You are organized and know how to maximise both a budget and productivity. When you’re around Health and Safety is a priority and you are able to build lasting relationships with those you work with and clients.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be reporting into the Operations Manager, whilst managing a team of 9 Operations Supervisors each with Team Leaders and a large work force underneath them. You will be responsible for Operations Management- inventory control, maximise productivity and ensuring FIFO is applied across the hub floor to reach KPI’s. Cost Management – executing plans within labour budget, management of internal and external multi-client relations and ensure temporary employment service providers meet minimum standards.

You will also be responsible for adhering to Healthy and Safety requirements, inspecting vehicles and managing housekeeping. You will never be board or underwhelmed in this role. Your days will be varied and you will have the opportunity to make a difference both within the business and the lives of those that you deal with.

Where you’ll be doing it

A leading company in the logistics space in a recession proof industry, that forms part of a larger listed organisation. They boast a down-to-earth, hardworking team and always look at promoting internally before looking externally..

What you’ll need

A diploma in Road and Transport Management, Warehousing or related field of study, as well as 3 years in a leadership / middle management position within a warehousing environment are essential. You must have previous experience managing a team and a Health and Safety programme. You must be based in Durban as this role does not offer relocation.

What you’ll get

An attractive basic salary combined with the opportunity to work in a dynamic work-environment that values their employees.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

