Oracle Apex Developer

8MONTHS EXTENDABLE CONTRACT
- Interpret written business-, functional- and technical specification
- Develop, enhance and maintain applications and change
- Correct bugs within acceptable timeframes according to standards & design
- Ensure code is tested adequately prior to committing
- Ensure that ticket statuses and follow-ups are done consistently and with enough
- Responsible for functional duties assigned by direct
- Problem identification and problem
- Compile technical documentation (including Wiki pages, Coding & Design standards).
- Review business requirements: identify potential problems and customizations
- Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint
- Assist managers to understand high-level technical implications of client business rules and/or
- Log time spent accurately making use of supplied
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum educational requirement: Grade
- A post-matric Oracle / Apex Course /
- Ability to participate meaningfully in JAD
- Ability to interpret technical
- Ability to work
- Ability to lead a small team of
- Willingness to perform standard tests of own code is a
- Excellent command of spoken and written English
- 10+ years development experience.
- Between 5 to 7 years solid Oracle, Apex, PL/SQL work related development
REQUIRED SKILLS:
- Oracle Apex;
- Oracle;
- JavaScript;
- Angular;
- Maven;
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS
- Agile development
- Ability to compile technical
- Good understanding of business
- Knowledge of the following:
- Java
- JavaScript
- Wildfly;
- Eclipse;
- Linux(Centos);
- GIT;
- Jenkins;
- KAFKA;
- Junit;
- Logstash;
- Swagger / Open API;
- OAuth2 and;
SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED IN ORDER OF IMPORTANCE:
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Self-starter.
- Teamwork and collaboration
- Documentation
- Organization/planning
- Commitment towards
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Apex
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma