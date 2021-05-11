Oracle Apex Developer

May 11, 2021

8MONTHS EXTENDABLE CONTRACT

  • Interpret written business-, functional- and technical specification
  • Develop, enhance and maintain applications and change
  • Correct bugs within acceptable timeframes according to standards & design
  • Ensure code is tested adequately prior to committing
  • Ensure that ticket statuses and follow-ups are done consistently and with enough
  • Responsible for functional duties assigned by direct
  • Problem identification and problem
  • Compile technical documentation (including Wiki pages, Coding & Design standards).
  • Review business requirements: identify potential problems and customizations
  • Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint
  • Assist managers to understand high-level technical implications of client business rules and/or
  • Log time spent accurately making use of supplied

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum educational requirement: Grade
  • A post-matric Oracle / Apex Course /
  • Ability to participate meaningfully in JAD
  • Ability to interpret technical
  • Ability to work
  • Ability to lead a small team of
  • Willingness to perform standard tests of own code is a
  • Excellent command of spoken and written English
  • 10+ years development experience.
  • Between 5 to 7 years solid Oracle, Apex, PL/SQL work related development

REQUIRED SKILLS:

  • Oracle Apex;
  • Oracle;
  • JavaScript;
  • Angular;
  • Maven;

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS

  • Agile development
  • Ability to compile technical
  • Good understanding of business
  • Knowledge of the following:
  • Java
  • Wildfly;
  • Eclipse;
  • Linux(Centos);
  • GIT;
  • Jenkins;
  • KAFKA;
  • Junit;
  • Logstash;
  • Swagger / Open API;
  • OAuth2 and;

SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED IN ORDER OF IMPORTANCE:

  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Self-starter.
  • Teamwork and collaboration
  • Documentation
  • Organization/planning
  • Commitment towards

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle Apex

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

