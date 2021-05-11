Principal Fleet Officer at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES AND ASSET MANAGEMENT

– FLEET MANAGEMENT

Principal Fleet Officer

BASIC SALARY: R461 499 PER ANNUM

– REF NO: EOA/21/21

– Ndabeni and future vacancies

Requirements:

Trade test as a Petrol or Diesel mechanic (Automotive sector)

Five (5) years’ relevant post-trade experience in fleet passenger vehicles, LDVs, trucks 3-ton upwards, motorcycles would be advantageous, maintenance and repairs

Minimum three (3) years’ supervisory experience in supervising petrol or diesel artisans

Extensive experience in light, medium and heavy vehicles environment

SAP PM proficiency

Must have high levels of competency in MS Excel

Must have managed budgets

Must be able to write technical reports

Project management competency and skills

Vendor management

Key performance areas:

Managing operational functions and control

Managing fleet assets

Manage and control fleet rentals

Managing specialised maintenance functions and managing life cycle of fleet

Managing and controlling the motor vehicle insurance claims

Statutory compliance of fleet

Financial planning and reporting

Supervision of staff

Ensuring administrative procedures, reporting requirements and approval procedures are compiled

Ensuring adherences of safety in fleet management

Proven experience in working on SAP PM

Ability to draft RFQs for modification/enhancement of vehicles

Ability to understand supply chain management processes/procedures.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

Closing date: 14 May 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our [Email Address Removed] town. [URL Removed] /careers

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Diesel mechanic

Automotive sector

Petrol Mechanic

diesel artisan

Trade test

motor vehicle insurance claims

