Principal Fleet Officer at City of Cape Town

ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES AND ASSET MANAGEMENT
– FLEET MANAGEMENT
Principal Fleet Officer
BASIC SALARY: R461 499 PER ANNUM
– REF NO: EOA/21/21
– Ndabeni and future vacancies
Requirements:
- Trade test as a Petrol or Diesel mechanic (Automotive sector)
- Five (5) years’ relevant post-trade experience in fleet passenger vehicles, LDVs, trucks 3-ton upwards, motorcycles would be advantageous, maintenance and repairs
- Minimum three (3) years’ supervisory experience in supervising petrol or diesel artisans
- Extensive experience in light, medium and heavy vehicles environment
- SAP PM proficiency
- Must have high levels of competency in MS Excel
- Must have managed budgets
- Must be able to write technical reports
- Project management competency and skills
- Vendor management
Key performance areas:
- Managing operational functions and control
- Managing fleet assets
- Manage and control fleet rentals
- Managing specialised maintenance functions and managing life cycle of fleet
- Managing and controlling the motor vehicle insurance claims
- Statutory compliance of fleet
- Financial planning and reporting
- Supervision of staff
- Ensuring administrative procedures, reporting requirements and approval procedures are compiled
- Ensuring adherences of safety in fleet management
- Proven experience in working on SAP PM
- Ability to draft RFQs for modification/enhancement of vehicles
- Ability to understand supply chain management processes/procedures.
Closing date: 14 May 2021
