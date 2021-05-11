Procurement Manager

Our client in the Industrial Supply industry, has an opportunity available for a Procurement Manager to be based in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Requirements:

Degree in Purchasing, Logistics, Supply Chain or related field.

8 years’ experience is purchasing environment at senior management level with strong negotiation skills.

Previous experience working in a SAP environment required.

KPAs:

Responsible for purchasing and contracting of base oils, raw material, additives, capex, services and operational requirements while maintaining supplier relationship.

Plan, organise and monitor all procurement activities and supervise procurement personnel tasks.

Plan, initiate and lead the supplier negotiation process, including but not limited to approvals, rejections, price increases, supplier stock holding agreements as well as product quality requirements.

Responsible for bulk base oil forecasting and inventory management of all bulk oils at IVS in Durban.

Conduct supplier, market and price audits and report back to management as and when required.

Utilise the BBBEE strategy to assist the buying strategy.

Align FLSA procurement practices to global procurement systems and procedures.

