Procurement Manager

May 11, 2021

Our client in the Industrial Supply industry, has an opportunity available for a Procurement Manager to be based in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Purchasing, Logistics, Supply Chain or related field.
  • 8 years’ experience is purchasing environment at senior management level with strong negotiation skills.
  • Previous experience working in a SAP environment required.

KPAs:

  • Responsible for purchasing and contracting of base oils, raw material, additives, capex, services and operational requirements while maintaining supplier relationship.
  • Plan, organise and monitor all procurement activities and supervise procurement personnel tasks.
  • Plan, initiate and lead the supplier negotiation process, including but not limited to approvals, rejections, price increases, supplier stock holding agreements as well as product quality requirements.
  • Responsible for bulk base oil forecasting and inventory management of all bulk oils at IVS in Durban.
  • Conduct supplier, market and price audits and report back to management as and when required.
  • Utilise the BBBEE strategy to assist the buying strategy.
  • Align FLSA procurement practices to global procurement systems and procedures.

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position