Our client in the Industrial Supply industry, has an opportunity available for a Procurement Manager to be based in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg.
Requirements:
- Degree in Purchasing, Logistics, Supply Chain or related field.
- 8 years’ experience is purchasing environment at senior management level with strong negotiation skills.
- Previous experience working in a SAP environment required.
KPAs:
- Responsible for purchasing and contracting of base oils, raw material, additives, capex, services and operational requirements while maintaining supplier relationship.
- Plan, organise and monitor all procurement activities and supervise procurement personnel tasks.
- Plan, initiate and lead the supplier negotiation process, including but not limited to approvals, rejections, price increases, supplier stock holding agreements as well as product quality requirements.
- Responsible for bulk base oil forecasting and inventory management of all bulk oils at IVS in Durban.
- Conduct supplier, market and price audits and report back to management as and when required.
- Utilise the BBBEE strategy to assist the buying strategy.
- Align FLSA procurement practices to global procurement systems and procedures.
