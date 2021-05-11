Production Coordinator

Job Description:
– Act as a communication champion to ensure the drive for positive employee relations is maintained.
– Responsible for the adherence to BOS (QMS) and other production related procedures.
High focus on quality including IPPM and RPPM
– Maintain a high focus on achieving Plant 5s requirements
– Control labour efficiency to achieve DLE goals
– Ensure all team members are multi skilled trained in areas of responsibility.
– Must be able to work closely with various support departments.
– Ensures adequate manning and training to execute operational targets.
Co-ordinate production methods and systems to evaluate and improve operating efficiencies while ensuring that potential cost savings are achieved.
– Must have a high CI focus
– Maintain/control all required administration for the department including root cause analysis, action plans etc.
– Responsible for the co-ordination of all production and related activities to meet customer requirements.
– Management of subordinates against the performance management system.
– Implementation and maintenance of 5S housekeeping principles.
– Must carry our LPA, 5S audits as requested.
– Verification that the process implemented can achieve the customers targets.
– Carry out Process audits and working towards continuously improving Quality ratings.
Job Requirements:
Production or Engineering Diploma/Degree or any other related qualification (NQF level 5)
– 5 years supervisory experience
– Knowledge of process layouts and once piece flow methodology
– Advanced computer literacy