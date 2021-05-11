Production Coordinator

Job Description:

– Act as a communication champion to ensure the drive for positive employee relations is maintained.

– Responsible for the adherence to BOS (QMS) and other production related procedures.

High focus on quality including IPPM and RPPM

– Maintain a high focus on achieving Plant 5s requirements

– Control labour efficiency to achieve DLE goals

– Ensure all team members are multi skilled trained in areas of responsibility.

– Must be able to work closely with various support departments.

– Ensures adequate manning and training to execute operational targets.

Co-ordinate production methods and systems to evaluate and improve operating efficiencies while ensuring that potential cost savings are achieved.

– Must have a high CI focus

– Maintain/control all required administration for the department including root cause analysis, action plans etc.

– Responsible for the co-ordination of all production and related activities to meet customer requirements.

– Management of subordinates against the performance management system.

– Implementation and maintenance of 5S housekeeping principles.

– Must carry our LPA, 5S audits as requested.

– Verification that the process implemented can achieve the customers targets.

– Carry out Process audits and working towards continuously improving Quality ratings.

Job Requirements:

Production or Engineering Diploma/Degree or any other related qualification (NQF level 5)

– 5 years supervisory experience

– Knowledge of process layouts and once piece flow methodology

– Advanced computer literacy

