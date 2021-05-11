A key client is seeking to recruit a Project Administrator for their Johannesburg site:
The Tender and Project Administrator will be responsible for the facilitating of efficient administration of tenders, tender reviews and associated tender documentation as well as serving on a dual basis as a Project Administrator assisting with project management and compliance duties within the Quantity Surveying and Tender departments whilst also overseeing and performing administrative functions concerned with projects.
Minimum requirements:
- ND/Degree in Administration
- 3 – 4 years’ experience as a Project Administrator or in a similar role
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Strong technical understanding is advantageous
- Sales experience is advantageous
- MS Office with strong Excel background
- Basics Strong negotiating, planning, analytical and organisational skills
- Ability to work in fast moving and dynamic environment, with tight deadlines
Duties:
- Project Admin Duties
- Placing calls
- Coordinating meetings
- Taking minutes
- Organizing venues
- Updating the project calendar
- Performing administrative duties
- Keeping track of staff on site
- Assisting in site establishment
- Updating site files / filing
- Supporting site staff
- Tracking projects
- Following instructions
- Resolving issues related to the project
- Office Admin Duties
- Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies
- Manage agendas/travel arrangements/appointments etc. for the upper management
- Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)
- Create and update records and databases
- Assist colleagues whenever necessary
- Internal staff
- External suppliers/clients
Interested candidates should send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Projects
- Organizing Meetings
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years