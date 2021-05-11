Project Administrator

May 11, 2021

A key client is seeking to recruit a Project Administrator for their Johannesburg site:

The Tender and Project Administrator will be responsible for the facilitating of efficient administration of tenders, tender reviews and associated tender documentation as well as serving on a dual basis as a Project Administrator assisting with project management and compliance duties within the Quantity Surveying and Tender departments whilst also overseeing and performing administrative functions concerned with projects.

Minimum requirements:

  • ND/Degree in Administration
  • 3 – 4 years’ experience as a Project Administrator or in a similar role
  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • 3 – 4 years’ experience as a Tender/Project Administrator or in a similar role
  • Strong technical understanding is advantageous
  • Sales experience is advantageous
  • MS Office with strong Excel background
  • Basics Strong negotiating, planning, analytical and organisational skills
  • Ability to work in fast moving and dynamic environment, with tight deadlines

Duties:

  • Project Admin Duties
  • Placing calls
  • Coordinating meetings
  • Taking minutes
  • Organizing venues
  • Updating the project calendar
  • Performing administrative duties
  • Keeping track of staff on site
  • Assisting in site establishment
  • Updating site files / filing
  • Supporting site staff
  • Tracking projects
  • Following instructions
  • Resolving issues related to the project
  • Office Admin Duties
  • Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies
  • Manage agendas/travel arrangements/appointments etc. for the upper management
  • Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)
  • Create and update records and databases
  • Assist colleagues whenever necessary
  • Internal staff
  • External suppliers/clients

Interested candidates should send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Projects
  • Organizing Meetings

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

