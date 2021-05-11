Project Administrator

A key client is seeking to recruit a Project Administrator for their Johannesburg site:

The Tender and Project Administrator will be responsible for the facilitating of efficient administration of tenders, tender reviews and associated tender documentation as well as serving on a dual basis as a Project Administrator assisting with project management and compliance duties within the Quantity Surveying and Tender departments whilst also overseeing and performing administrative functions concerned with projects.

Minimum requirements:

ND/Degree in Administration

3 – 4 years’ experience as a Project Administrator or in a similar role

Relevant tertiary qualification

Strong technical understanding is advantageous

Sales experience is advantageous

Strong technical understanding is advantageous

Sales experience is advantageous

MS Office with strong Excel background

Basics Strong negotiating, planning, analytical and organisational skills

Ability to work in fast moving and dynamic environment, with tight deadlines

Duties:

Project Admin Duties

Placing calls

Coordinating meetings

Taking minutes

Organizing venues

Updating the project calendar

Performing administrative duties

Keeping track of staff on site

Assisting in site establishment

Updating site files / filing

Supporting site staff

Tracking projects

Following instructions

Resolving issues related to the project

Office Admin Duties

Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies

Manage agendas/travel arrangements/appointments etc. for the upper management

Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)

Create and update records and databases

Assist colleagues whenever necessary

Internal staff

External suppliers/clients

Interested candidates should send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Projects

Organizing Meetings

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

