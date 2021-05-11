Quality Inspector

A key client is seeking to recruit a Quality Inspector for their Mpumalanga site:

Minimum Requirements:

ND/Degree in Building/Civil Engineering from a reputable University

Postgraduate degree, Diploma or further formal training in Construction Contracts is advantageous

Registration with ECSA, SACPCMP or PMI (as PMP) is advantageous

Experience in Building and Civil Construction and/or Maintenance Projects is vital

Minimum of 8 years’ post graduate experience in the field of construction supervision, construction, and contract administration, with a strong bias to multi-disciplinary projects

Must have valid drivers’ license.

Considerable experience and working knowledge of NEC, JBCC and GCC contract conditions, regulations, Programme and Risk Management and cost control including forecasting, actual cost, and value reporting

Proficiency in Microsoft Packages (MS Project, Excel, Word etc)

Good knowledge of specifications and testing regime relevant to general civil engineering

Excellent communication, people, and team management skills

Ability to challenge designs and resolve problems to conclusion

Ability to demonstrate the right behaviours and lead the team to ensure the culture is in line with our Company values

Ability to demonstrate the right behaviours and motivate and lead the team in line with the Company culture, ensuring high standards of compliance.

Project/duties:

Site Management

Ensure the commercial performance of the contract is maximised

Assume overall responsibility for the successful delivery of projects

Deliver the work safely and without environmental incidents

Deliver the work to the specified quality without defects

Ensure production and implementation of Project Plans, Risk Assessments and Method Statements (RAMS) Inspection and Test Plan in line with Company procedures

Produce and manage the project programme and produce a 2 to 6 weeks look ahead Produce procurement schedule, and liaise with the procurement department to ensure sites have adequate resources to complete the tasks.

Undertake an ambassadorial role representing the business to customers, public and official bodies

Deliver product to customer satisfaction

Produce good quality, accurate monthly reports for the Client and internally

Chair site meetings in line with Company procedures

Customers and stakeholders

Subcontractors and suppliers

Site teams and support departments.

Interested candidates should send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

NEC

JBCC

GCC

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

