Quantitative Analyst at Leza – Legalwise

LEZA seeks to employ a Quantitative Analyst to assist the Group with the regulatory reporting and interaction, actuarial support and data analytics.
You will be responsible for:
- Ownership of SCR and ECR models with reference to published technical specifications
- Ownership of quarterly and annual reporting to the regulator
- Developing and enhancing statistical methodologies and quantitative models to drive efficiency.
- Assisting in the creation of key risk and performance indicators in support of the oversight, monitoring and testing program.
- Conducting a high-quality research in operational risk modelling using statistics and other mathematical theory and tools.
- Data analytics to support new business projects in the brands.
- Proficient data analytical, statistical and mathematical knowledge and skills.
- Create and maintain business reports to direct thought processes that drives action
- Contribute to the development and maintenance of the internal data assets to support pricing and other modelling initiatives
- Continuous process improvement and strategy evaluation
- Participate in strategic projects where input is required
- In-house claims triangulations to quantify and forecast technical provisions
- In-house lapse, NTU and cancellation forecast modelsIFRS17 implementation
- Pricing on new and existing products (pricing per risk)
- Scenario analysis
- Risk quantification
- PV analysis and completed build into QV.
- Break even analysis and build into QV.
Qualifications and Experience Required:
- Post-graduate Degree in actuarial sciences, statistics or process engineering.
- CFA, FRM, CQF qualification advantageous.
- At least 2 years’ experience in the insurance industry.
Other Requirements:
- Driver’s license and own transport
- Must relocate at own cost
- ITC/criminal check will be a requirement
- Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement
Desired Skills:
- Excellent numerical ability
- High attention to detail
- Good problem solving
- Ability to work under pressure
- Very good communication and interpersonal skill
- Knowledge of financial management and financial reporting essential
About The Employer:
Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience. Please note that LEZA applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.
Closing date: 14 May 2021
If you haven’t received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful.