Quantity Surveyor

A key client is looking to recruit a Quantity Surveyor for their Johannesburg site:

A Quantity Surveyor works closely with architects, consulting engineers and contractors to safeguard the client’s interest. A Quantity Surveyor works in the Engineering and/or Construction Industry, managing all costs that will have an impact on engineering and construction projects. A Quantity Surveyor has to ensure that money used for these projects is calculated and used from the first to the last cent.

Minimum requirements:

ND/BTech/BSc Degree in Quantity Surveying from a reputable University

Postgraduate degree, Diploma or further formal training in Construction Contracts is advantageous

Registration with SACQSP is advantageous

Experience in Building and Civil Construction and/or Maintenance Projects is vital

Minimum of 8 years’ post graduate experience in the field of construction supervision, construction, and contract administration, with a strong bias to multi-disciplinary projects

Must have valid drivers’ license.

Projects/ Duties:

PRE-TENDER STAGE

Sending out quotations for pricing

TENDER STAGE

Pricing BOQ

CONTRACT AWARD STAGE

Attend site handover meeting

PROJECT EXECUTION STAGE

Adjudication of BOQ

Compiling BOQ allowable

Preparation of material procurement requirements and submission

Liaison with Suppliers and professional team

Appoint Sub-Contractors

Site visit for valuation purposes

Attend site meetings with all stakeholders

Prepare monthly valuation reports

Submit valuation report to the Consultants

Prepare Tax Invoice after Certified by the Consultants

Sub-Contractors payments

Prepare progress monthly costs reports

PROJECT CLOSE OUT STAGE

Projects final Accounts preparations

Settlement of the final building costs with the Consultants

Undertake an ambassadorial role representing the business to customers, public and official bodies

Deliver product to customer satisfaction

Produce good quality, accurate monthly reports for the Client and internally

Chair site meetings in line with Company procedures

Interested candidates to send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Quantity Surveying

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

