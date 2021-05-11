Quantity Surveyor

May 11, 2021

A key client is looking to recruit a Quantity Surveyor for their Johannesburg site:

A Quantity Surveyor works closely with architects, consulting engineers and contractors to safeguard the client’s interest. A Quantity Surveyor works in the Engineering and/or Construction Industry, managing all costs that will have an impact on engineering and construction projects. A Quantity Surveyor has to ensure that money used for these projects is calculated and used from the first to the last cent.

Minimum requirements:

  • ND/BTech/BSc Degree in Quantity Surveying from a reputable University
  • Postgraduate degree, Diploma or further formal training in Construction Contracts is advantageous
  • Registration with SACQSP is advantageous
  • Experience in Building and Civil Construction and/or Maintenance Projects is vital
  • Minimum of 8 years’ post graduate experience in the field of construction supervision, construction, and contract administration, with a strong bias to multi-disciplinary projects
  • Must have valid drivers’ license.

Projects/ Duties:

  • PRE-TENDER STAGE
  • Sending out quotations for pricing
  • TENDER STAGE
  • Pricing BOQ
  • CONTRACT AWARD STAGE
  • Attend site handover meeting
  • PROJECT EXECUTION STAGE
  • Adjudication of BOQ
  • Compiling BOQ allowable
  • Preparation of material procurement requirements and submission
  • Liaison with Suppliers and professional team
  • Appoint Sub-Contractors
  • Site visit for valuation purposes
  • Attend site meetings with all stakeholders
  • Prepare monthly valuation reports
  • Submit valuation report to the Consultants
  • Prepare Tax Invoice after Certified by the Consultants
  • Sub-Contractors payments
  • Prepare progress monthly costs reports
  • PROJECT CLOSE OUT STAGE
  • Projects final Accounts preparations
  • Settlement of the final building costs with the Consultants
  • Undertake an ambassadorial role representing the business to customers, public and official bodies
  • Deliver product to customer satisfaction
  • Produce good quality, accurate monthly reports for the Client and internally
  • Chair site meetings in line with Company procedures

Interested candidates to send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Quantity Surveying

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

