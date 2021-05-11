A key client is looking to recruit a Quantity Surveyor for their Johannesburg site:
A Quantity Surveyor works closely with architects, consulting engineers and contractors to safeguard the client’s interest. A Quantity Surveyor works in the Engineering and/or Construction Industry, managing all costs that will have an impact on engineering and construction projects. A Quantity Surveyor has to ensure that money used for these projects is calculated and used from the first to the last cent.
Minimum requirements:
- ND/BTech/BSc Degree in Quantity Surveying from a reputable University
- Postgraduate degree, Diploma or further formal training in Construction Contracts is advantageous
- Registration with SACQSP is advantageous
- Experience in Building and Civil Construction and/or Maintenance Projects is vital
- Minimum of 8 years’ post graduate experience in the field of construction supervision, construction, and contract administration, with a strong bias to multi-disciplinary projects
- Must have valid drivers’ license.
Projects/ Duties:
- PRE-TENDER STAGE
- Sending out quotations for pricing
- TENDER STAGE
- Pricing BOQ
- CONTRACT AWARD STAGE
- Attend site handover meeting
- PROJECT EXECUTION STAGE
- Adjudication of BOQ
- Compiling BOQ allowable
- Preparation of material procurement requirements and submission
- Liaison with Suppliers and professional team
- Appoint Sub-Contractors
- Site visit for valuation purposes
- Attend site meetings with all stakeholders
- Prepare monthly valuation reports
- Submit valuation report to the Consultants
- Prepare Tax Invoice after Certified by the Consultants
- Sub-Contractors payments
- Prepare progress monthly costs reports
- PROJECT CLOSE OUT STAGE
- Projects final Accounts preparations
- Settlement of the final building costs with the Consultants
- Undertake an ambassadorial role representing the business to customers, public and official bodies
- Deliver product to customer satisfaction
- Produce good quality, accurate monthly reports for the Client and internally
- Chair site meetings in line with Company procedures
Interested candidates to send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Quantity Surveying
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years