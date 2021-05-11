Receptionist/Admin Assistant

Our client within the legal industry seeks to appoint a dynamic Receptionist/Admin Assistant to join their team based in Pietermaritzburg.

Key Duties

Answering of phones (experience on different switchboards)

Strong administration skills

Adaptable to environment/co-workers

Dealing with Petty Cash

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”). The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting, or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group.

Desired Skills:

Matric –

1 – 2 years experience –

Ability to work under pressure. –

Microsoft packages (basic to intermediate)

must reside in Pietermaritzburg

Learn more/Apply for this position