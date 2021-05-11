Recruitment Consultant

Successful Recruitment Firm with a diverse and dynamic team and an atmosphere that bubbles with energy and drive, requires an individual who wants to work hard, in order to be a fantastic addition to this well regarded group of professionals. You will be involved in the full recruitment cycle and will be trained on all areas, on a continuous basis, after your 3 month induction process. You will have constant support from your managers and will be set up for success from the “get go”!! This will ensure a long term, progressive and professional career where growth is guaranteed

The ideal candidate will be:

Ambitious

Resilient

Determined

Driven

Success focused

Professional

You will also have to be multidimensional as you need to have exceptional communication skills, advanced research skills, people awareness and an outstanding work ethic. Being academically inclined is another “must have” as the learning curve is steep and demanding but the rewards are plentiful !!

If you tick all the boxes and have always strived for excellence then this exciting opportunity could be the role for you

Graduate (or close to being one) plus at least 2 years working experience essential.

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS NOT AN H.R POSITION !

Desired Skills:

Candidate Management

Candidate Assessment

Competency Based Interviewing

Interview Preparation

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

