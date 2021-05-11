Recruitment Consultant at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT – DURBAN

CORE PURPOSETo determine present and future requirements of the institution in conjunction with its personnel planning and job analysis. Finding qualified candidates for vacant positions and working towards meeting the demands of the employer throughout the hiring process by owning the end-to-end process of talent acquisition

CORE FUNCTIONS

Evaluate and improve job profiles and job descriptions for all positions Filling of vacancies from requisition up to on-boarding & engagement Vacancies advertised on relevant publications, job boards, social media platforms, sent internally and if necessary, with recruitment agencies Maintain the recruitment websites with up to date vacancies Conduct fair, objective, job relevant screening, reference checks and selection of job applicants for short-listing and interview Set up the interviews, communicate with line management and/or the interview panel and applicants, prepare interview guides, evaluate applicants and recording interview outcomes Conduct credit and criminal checks Set-up and follow up on psychometric or other relevant screening methods Interpret and give feedback on psychometric results to line manager and employees (for non-managerial roles) Communicate with all job applicants, (telephonically, in person or in writing) to inform them of the progress of their applications Communicate outcomes to job applicants including compiling offer letters, contracts and letters/ notifications of regret Monitor, evaluate and making suggestions for improvement to the interview process Ensure all recruitment documentation is stored and accurately documented Compile weekly/monthly Recruitment report with updates on current vacancies and positions filled

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelors degree in Human Resource Management

EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 2 years experience in a recruiting or similar role Have a good understanding of the Higher Education

Proficiency in using applicant tracking systems (ATS)

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Excellent understanding of recruitment processes

Good knowledge of candidates selection methods

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to make reasonable decisions

Team player

Excellent oral communication and presentation skills

Excellent written communication and report-writing skills

Excellent planning, organizing, time management and attention to detail

Excellent in Microsoft Office, Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email Deadline driven Strong interpersonal skills Integrity and honesty Possess a high level of ethics and confidentiality Produce work of a high quality Creative and innovative Ability to work under pressure

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS: Drivers License Willingness to work weekends and/or overtime when required

Learn more/Apply for this position