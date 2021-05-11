Remote Support Engineer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Onsite and remote user support to client users
- General maintenance to office/boardrooms IT equipment
- Diagnoses and resolution of hardware issues
- General end user computing support
- Preparation of hardware for use
- Comply with expected SLA Requirements and KPIs
- Remote or Telephonic Resolution
- Effective call management to support reporting objectives
- Effective use of Call Management System and tool to manage user requirements
- Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines
- Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- National Senior Certificate
- A+ & N+
- MCSA or Microsoft Equivalent
Experience required:
- 2 – 5 Year IT Experience with Desktop support and Printer repairs
- Must be experienced in Windows environment, practical in-service delivery, IT generalist
- Experience in Mobile Device support.
- Experience in Network Support