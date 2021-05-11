Remote Support Engineer

May 11, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Onsite and remote user support to client users
  • General maintenance to office/boardrooms IT equipment
  • Diagnoses and resolution of hardware issues
  • General end user computing support
  • Preparation of hardware for use
  • Comply with expected SLA Requirements and KPIs
  • Remote or Telephonic Resolution
  • Effective call management to support reporting objectives
  • Effective use of Call Management System and tool to manage user requirements
  • Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines
  • Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • National Senior Certificate
  • A+ & N+
  • MCSA or Microsoft Equivalent

Experience required:

  • 2 – 5 Year IT Experience with Desktop support and Printer repairs
  • Must be experienced in Windows environment, practical in-service delivery, IT generalist
  • Experience in Mobile Device support.
  • Experience in Network Support

