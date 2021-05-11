Sales Administrator at ERS Biometrics

We are looking for a driven and hardworking individual who has an eye for the finer details. This role needs someone with strong self-assurance and an even stronger administration ability. Should you have the confidence and drive apply for this role today.

The duties include:

Qualify and allocate leads

Lead follow ups

Assist Sales Reps

Capture client information on CRM database

Process deals

Maintain existing older leads

Generate quotes

Vendor Applications

Miscellaneous admin duties

Taking incoming Sales calls

The requirements are:

A minimum of 2 years work experience

High Energy and Resilience

Excellent communication skills both verbally and written

Great telephone etiquette

Certification in Marketing/Sales/Admin or relevant field advantageous

Ability to work under strict deadlines

Team player

Excellent organizational and multitasking skills

Experience navigating a ticketing system advantageous

Desired Skills:

Telephone Skills

Sales Administration

