Sales Administrator at ERS Biometrics

May 11, 2021

We are looking for a driven and hardworking individual who has an eye for the finer details. This role needs someone with strong self-assurance and an even stronger administration ability. Should you have the confidence and drive apply for this role today.

The duties include:

  • Qualify and allocate leads
  • Lead follow ups
  • Assist Sales Reps
  • Capture client information on CRM database
  • Process deals
  • Maintain existing older leads
  • Generate quotes
  • Vendor Applications
  • Miscellaneous admin duties
  • Taking incoming Sales calls

The requirements are:

  • A minimum of 2 years work experience
  • High Energy and Resilience
  • Excellent communication skills both verbally and written
  • Great telephone etiquette
  • Certification in Marketing/Sales/Admin or relevant field advantageous
  • Ability to work under strict deadlines
  • Team player
  • Excellent organizational and multitasking skills
  • Experience navigating a ticketing system advantageous

Should you not hear from us within two weeks please accept that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Telephone Skills
  • Sales Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position