Sales Administrator at ERS Biometrics

We are looking for a driven and hardworking individual who has an eye for the finer details. This role needs someone with strong self-assurance and an even stronger administration ability. Should you have the confidence and drive apply for this role today.
The duties include:
- Qualify and allocate leads
- Lead follow ups
- Assist Sales Reps
- Capture client information on CRM database
- Process deals
- Maintain existing older leads
- Generate quotes
- Vendor Applications
- Miscellaneous admin duties
- Taking incoming Sales calls
The requirements are:
- A minimum of 2 years work experience
- High Energy and Resilience
- Excellent communication skills both verbally and written
- Great telephone etiquette
- Certification in Marketing/Sales/Admin or relevant field advantageous
- Ability to work under strict deadlines
- Team player
- Excellent organizational and multitasking skills
- Experience navigating a ticketing system advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Telephone Skills
- Sales Administration