sales agents at Grodirect01

May 11, 2021

Customer Sales Agent
Join our team as we change the world one life at a time!
We are seeking unemployed, driven and motivated individuals to join our Franchise Development Programme!
Our ideal candidate would be:

  • A person who passed matric
  • South African
  • Motivated and driven
  • Be a people’s person
  • Have a strong and positive mind set

We need agents who can be told “no” consistently and not lose their persistence or self-confidence. You’ll receive all the tools you need for success including training and expert coaching.
This is an entry level position, but there is a lot of room to move up based on your performance.
Email you detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] / contact [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Good communication skills.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position