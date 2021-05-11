Sales and Leasing Consultant at Dacha Real Estate

Sales and Leasing Consultant – (Relocation to Dubai required)

Potential earnings of 50,000GBP+ TAX-FREE per annum with a great rewards scheme, and fantastic commission structure.

Following 16 successful years of being market leaders in the Real Estate industry in Dubai, Dacha are actively recruiting with a view of expanding our Sales and Leasing Teams.

Looking to change your job? Want to live in one of the sunniest most fast paced markets in the world? Do you want to earn a tax-free, uncapped commission? Do you want to change your life?

Dacha are looking for hard working, self-motivated, professional, dynamic, and talented sales men and women with a hunger for success. This is a great opportunity for somebody looking to begin or further their career in Real Estate with a well-established company.

Typical working day

As a sales or leasing consultant, you will be responsible for generating new property listings and then finding new tenants or buyers for them using portals such as Property Finder, Bayut and Dubizzle, just to name a few!

Talking to owners with a view to leasing or selling their property

Regular contact with owners regarding the leasing or selling process

Handling enquiries from owners and prospective tenants/buyers

Registering new landlords/sellers from both cold calling and new enquiries

Conducting viewing appointments, registering clients and sending suitable properties

Letting/Sale of properties, meeting with prospective applicants and processing of all resulting paperwork

Negotiating Sales, Rentals and Renewals

Agreeing Rental and Sales Deals

Drawing up Rental and Sales Contracts and paperwork

As a sales or leasing consultant your typical day will include around half of your time in the office canvassing and securing contracts, with the other half of your time spent meeting owners and conducting viewings.

You should be of a strong mindset and be prepared for this fast-paced market!

We are looking for:

Strong sales skills

Professionalism

Enthusiasm

Target Driven

Cold/warm calling experience

Well dressed and smart appearance

Confident and charismatic attitude

Strong negotiation skills

Hunger to earn money

The company provides the following:

Attractive Commission Package

In-depth training on Dubai Real Estate

Government real estate certification

State of the art office in the heart of Dubai Marina

Fantastic advertising and exposure

Supportive Management, with a combined 50+ years experience in UK & UAE markets.

Ongoing training and support

Busy but relaxed, fun office environment

Medical insurance

Work Visa

If this sounds like you and you are ready for this opportunity of a lifetime’ then Dubai could be the right place for you.

Job Types: Full-time, Commission – Earning Expectations:

Good Consultants – [Phone Number Removed]; per year, TAX FREE

Top Consultant [Phone Number Removed]; per year, TAX FREE

Monthly, quarterly and yearly bonuses: Cash prizes, luxury gifts, unforgettable experiences and holidays.

Requirements

Full UK Driving License

Customer Service Experience – 2 years

Sales Experience – 2 years

Real Estate Experience – 2 years (preferred)

Desired Skills:

Real Estate

Sales

Customer Service

Negotiation

Cold Calling

target driven

