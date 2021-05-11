Sales and Leasing Consultant at Dacha Real Estate

Sales and Leasing Consultant – (Relocation to Dubai required)
Potential earnings of 50,000GBP+ TAX-FREE per annum with a great rewards scheme, and fantastic commission structure.
Following 16 successful years of being market leaders in the Real Estate industry in Dubai, Dacha are actively recruiting with a view of expanding our Sales and Leasing Teams.
Looking to change your job? Want to live in one of the sunniest most fast paced markets in the world? Do you want to earn a tax-free, uncapped commission? Do you want to change your life?
Dacha are looking for hard working, self-motivated, professional, dynamic, and talented sales men and women with a hunger for success. This is a great opportunity for somebody looking to begin or further their career in Real Estate with a well-established company.
Typical working day
As a sales or leasing consultant, you will be responsible for generating new property listings and then finding new tenants or buyers for them using portals such as Property Finder, Bayut and Dubizzle, just to name a few!
- Talking to owners with a view to leasing or selling their property
- Regular contact with owners regarding the leasing or selling process
- Handling enquiries from owners and prospective tenants/buyers
- Registering new landlords/sellers from both cold calling and new enquiries
- Conducting viewing appointments, registering clients and sending suitable properties
- Letting/Sale of properties, meeting with prospective applicants and processing of all resulting paperwork
- Negotiating Sales, Rentals and Renewals
- Agreeing Rental and Sales Deals
- Drawing up Rental and Sales Contracts and paperwork
As a sales or leasing consultant your typical day will include around half of your time in the office canvassing and securing contracts, with the other half of your time spent meeting owners and conducting viewings.
You should be of a strong mindset and be prepared for this fast-paced market!
We are looking for:
- Strong sales skills
- Professionalism
- Enthusiasm
- Target Driven
- Cold/warm calling experience
- Well dressed and smart appearance
- Confident and charismatic attitude
- Strong negotiation skills
- Hunger to earn money
The company provides the following:
- Attractive Commission Package
- In-depth training on Dubai Real Estate
- Government real estate certification
- State of the art office in the heart of Dubai Marina
- Fantastic advertising and exposure
- Supportive Management, with a combined 50+ years experience in UK & UAE markets.
- Ongoing training and support
- Busy but relaxed, fun office environment
- Medical insurance
- Work Visa
If this sounds like you and you are ready for this opportunity of a lifetime’ then Dubai could be the right place for you.
Job Types: Full-time, Commission – Earning Expectations:
- Good Consultants – [Phone Number Removed]; per year, TAX FREE
- Top Consultant [Phone Number Removed]; per year, TAX FREE
- Monthly, quarterly and yearly bonuses: Cash prizes, luxury gifts, unforgettable experiences and holidays.
Requirements
- Full UK Driving License
- Customer Service Experience – 2 years
- Sales Experience – 2 years
- Real Estate Experience – 2 years (preferred)
Desired Skills:
- Real Estate
- Sales
- Customer Service
- Negotiation
- Cold Calling
- target driven