Sales and Marketing Coach at Raizcorp

What are we looking for?

Raizcorp is currently looking for a Sales & Marketing Coach or Guide (in our terminology) who is passionate about assisting entrepreneurs on their journeys towards success, whilst also having had their own entrepreneurial journey at some point during their career.

The Sales & Marketing Guide is a vital contributor to the team of Guides who work with entrepreneurs on various developmental programmes offered by Raizcorp. A Sales & Marketing Guide, as the title suggests, is intrinsically focused on the best sales and marketing strategies and methodologies for the entrepreneur’s business. The ideal candidate possesses a strong background in business sales and marketing across multiple industries, including experience in strategy, planning, budgeting, forecasting etc. The Sales & Marketing Guide asks questions to help the entrepreneurs understand how they are using their sales and marketing feedback to improve their business and sales numbers

Do I need to be an experienced business coach?

You do not need to be a qualified or trained coach. However, while it is not an express requirement, it does help. Instead, we look for a pattern of people development throughout your career, and this may take various forms.

Is this consulting work?

No. Guiding is an internationally recognised methodology that is designed to meet the specific nuances of the entrepreneurial journey. You will receive intensive training to ensure that you are able to meet the financial needs of the entrepreneur. Our Guides are specialist professionals who subscribe to a high ethical standard which is maintained through continuous professional development. Guides are non-prescriptive in their approach and our entrepreneurs remain in the driver seat at all times.

What kind of person makes a good Guide?

A Guide must have heart and must genuinely care about the multi-faceted journey of the entrepreneur. Guides should be free from judgement, they should be mature in their approach, and they should be able to create a safe space for a diverse selection of people. A Guide should be able to hang his or her ego at the door, and should be able to share freely and comfortably.

Guides are highly competent. Guides love entrepreneurship. Guides are creative and confident in their ability to affect a business’ bottom line.

What are the minimum requirements?

Tertiary level qualification in Sales and Marketing

A minimum of 10 to 15 years’ experience in business (a blend of both corporate and own business exposure preferred)

A strong understanding of business sales and marketing and related strategy, budgets, costing, etc.

Own entrepreneurial journey and experience is non-negotiable

Excellent written and spoken communication ability

Exceptional organisational and administrative skills

Proven ability to positively impact turnover, profitability and personal development of entrepreneurs

Strong business acumen

Intermediate- to advanced-level Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook

Own vehicle with valid driver’s licence non-negotiable

This is a rare opportunity to join an industry leader with the true intention of empowering and growing people. Heart Essential.

Desired Skills:

– High emotional intelligence with a real passion for developing people.

– Strong deadline driven / driver personality.

– Self-motivated and organised.

– Exceptional communicator

– Systematic approach to work.

– Pro-active team player.

– Ability to manage under pressure.

– Flexible.

– Strong emotional maturity and ability to take ownership and accountability.

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Coaches and Mentors of South Africa

