Sales Representative

May 11, 2021

POSITION: Sales Representative
LOCATION: Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: R8 000 – R10 000 p/m (plus petrol allowance, cell phone allowance & commission)
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Previous sales experience, 3-5 years, preferably from the same industry
  • Technically minded
  • Target driven
  • Own reliable transport

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Cold calling every day minimum 10 calls
  • Expand current customer base
  • Calling on old clients
  • Achieve agreed on sales targets
  • Generating new business
  • Site visits
  • Country trips/ visiting and seeing clients outside of Gauteng

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #SRPE as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

