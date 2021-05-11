Senior Account/Business Development Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Joburg is looking for 3 ambitious young & dynamic individuals to fill the role of a Senior Account/Business Development Manager. You must have at least 5-10 years relevant work experience. Your role will involve mostly travel to client sites and include IT Services, Selling IT Solutions Services and Applications and Transformation Services.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position