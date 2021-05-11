Senior Back End Developer (Python) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems as the next Senior Back End Developer sought by our client, a Digital Innovation, Development and Execution Partner. You will also be expected to lead and mentor the Development team. You will require 6+ years coding experience and your tech stack should include Django, Django Rest Framework, Python, PostgreSQL, Redis & AWS.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position