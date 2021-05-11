Senior Bookkeeper

Our client in the Security industry is requiring a Senior Bookkeeper to join their team, based in East London. Duties will include but not be limited to:- Journal Entries: posting and adjusting various journals and posting all entries to the general ledger Balancing all general ledger accounts and reconciling general ledger accounts Preparation of accounts for managers and sending figures out at month-end Checking that income statement and trend balances to the general ledger Reporting to managers on discrepancies Reporting back on all queries, and adjustments done Sending out final reports once queries and adjustments done Audit preparation – reconciliation of accounts to be done and filed Month-end reports – ensuring month-end reports balance to GL Releasing payments and loading of payments into bank account Compiling monthly sales figures Checking budgets and capturing on the system Assets – capturing new assets from bank onto asset register, writing off old assets and reconciling assets spreadsheet every month Loan accounts – balancing loan accounts VAT payments and reconciliations and payment of VAT monthly. Minimum Requirements:- Relevant Tertiary Qualification Understanding the balance sheet statement, asset registers, loan account balancing, etc. Minimum 6 years’ experience in multi-company books. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

