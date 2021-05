Senior Developer

Qualifications and Experience:

Degree in Computer Science or Equivalent

At least 10 years relevant experience

Skills required:

C# .Net, Java, HTML and Javascript

C# .NET 4 and later

ASP.NET MVC

Web services (RESTful or WCF)

Entity Framework, NHibernate or other ORM

Unit testing

RDBMS (e.g. SQL Server, MySQL or Oracle)

Report writing (SSRS or Crystal Reports)

Visual Studio [Phone Number Removed]; or later

Single Page Application (Angular, React)

Desired Skills:

C#

C#.Net

ASP.Net

Java

HTML

JavaScript

MVC

SQL

SSRS

Angular

React

